 Ranji Trophy, Mumbai vs Odisha: Young Angkrish Raghuvanshi Is One For The Future
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsRanji Trophy, Mumbai vs Odisha: Young Angkrish Raghuvanshi Is One For The Future

Ranji Trophy, Mumbai vs Odisha: Young Angkrish Raghuvanshi Is One For The Future

The Delhi-born batter, playing his second First Class match for Mumbai displayed cool head above his shoulders that augurs well for his future cricketing prospects.

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Angkrish Raghuvanshi is just 19 years and has shown enough promise already | Agencies

Angkrish Raghuvanshi is just 19 years of age but has a cool head above his shoulders that augurs well for his future cricketing prospects.

The Delhi-born batter, who was playing his second First Class match for Mumbai, showed ample evidence of his temperament in the 92 runs that he scored for Mumbai against Odisha in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A clash.

With 13 fours and three sixes, Angkrish was in his element putting the Odisha bowlers to the sword and was elated with his effort.

“Obviously, feeling good to have contributed for the team. Not too many nerves going in as I practised hard. I just wanted to do what I wanted to do to help the team.”

FPJ Shorts
All About Hashimoto's Disease That Arjun Kapoor Suffers From; Know Causes And Treatments
All About Hashimoto's Disease That Arjun Kapoor Suffers From; Know Causes And Treatments
Sreejita De To Marry Michael Blohm-Pape Again In Traditional Bengali Ceremony In Goa On Nov 10; Check Wedding Invite
Sreejita De To Marry Michael Blohm-Pape Again In Traditional Bengali Ceremony In Goa On Nov 10; Check Wedding Invite
Wasn't Going To Play This Year But...': Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Former Cricketer & His Wife Urged Him To Delay Retirement
Wasn't Going To Play This Year But...': Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Former Cricketer & His Wife Urged Him To Delay Retirement
The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date - All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date - All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Kolkata Knight Riders player did miss out on a hundred trying to play a square cut that didn’t come off and vowed to work on that.

“I was not thinking too much about the score, just wanted to keep batting the way I wanted to I was batting. I played a bad shot, I’ll try not to do it the next time. But the team is in a good position, I’m happy for it.”

Angkrish also was happy sharing time in the middle with the experienced Shreyas Iyer.

“Obviously, its great playing with all those guys and got to learn a lot from how they play and behave, their work ethics and all. Hopefully, I can also become like that one day.”

Read Also
Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi: 18-Year-Old KKR Batter Who Scored 25-Ball Fifty In IPL 2024 Clash vs DC
article-image

Talking about his approach for the season ahead, Angkrish said he’s looking to contribute to the team.

“For me whichever team I play for is to help the team win. That’s my thought here also.”

Angkrish is one of the few players who got an opportunity to feature in the IPL before playing Ranji Trophy.

“Even there to face the best bowlers in India and to play with the best players, it was a great learning opportunity. I felt I came back a better player than I was going in there. Hopefully, I can keep improving. “

The Mumbai batter enjoys a special relationship with current India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and spoke about Nayar’s influence on his game and life.

“We have a special relationship. He has helped me a lot, cricket wise and outside cricket also. I go to him with most of my problems. When I do well, I go to him with my problems and even when I’m not doing well I go to him with problems. He helps me a lot. Everything about my batting. How to play the swinging ball, he’s taught me how to play pace and how to play spin. How I can be tactically strong against good bowlers. Lot of learning..”

Angkrish also elaborated on the tactical aspects he has acquired from Nayar.

“During practice, he tells me to train hard. Keep pressure on myself. So that when I go into the match situations it become easy. He tells me where to stand and what guard to take against certain bowlers. So obviously it helps during different matches and it helped today as well.”

Nayar had a unique method to work on Angkrish’s fitness during his early days.

“When I was younger, to work on my fitness, Abhishek sir made me run 30 floors on the stairs in a certain time. Just take the lift and go to ground floor and then run above 30 floors in a certain time,’’ he added.

Read Also
IPL 2024: KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi Thanks 'Guru' Abhishek Nayar After Stunning Fifty vs DC
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 10 Key Candidates With 'Dynast' Tag Attached To Them

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 10 Key Candidates With 'Dynast' Tag Attached To Them

'Rahul Gandhi Using 'Red Book' To Seek Help From Urban Naxals': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress MP...

'Rahul Gandhi Using 'Red Book' To Seek Help From Urban Naxals': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress MP...

Amazon, Flipkart Vendors Under ED Scanner As Agency Launches Pan-India Search Operation

Amazon, Flipkart Vendors Under ED Scanner As Agency Launches Pan-India Search Operation

MP Shocker! Man Jumps In Front Of Speeding Sanghamitra Express, Rushed To Hospital With Amputated...

MP Shocker! Man Jumps In Front Of Speeding Sanghamitra Express, Rushed To Hospital With Amputated...

Video: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Groups Of Women As They Hit Each Other With Sticks Over...

Video: Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between 2 Groups Of Women As They Hit Each Other With Sticks Over...