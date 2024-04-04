Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi: 18-Year-Old KKR Batter Who Scored 25-Ball Fifty In IPL 2024 Clash vs DC

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 04, 2024
Angkrish Raghuvanshi grabbed the spotlight with his brilliant performance in the IPL 2024 clash against Delhi Capitals in Vizag
Credits: Twitter
Raghuvanshi made his arrival in IPL with 54 off 27 at a strike rate of 200.00. He formed 104-run partnership with Sunil Narine (84) for the 2nd wicket
The youngster represents Mumbai in domestic cricket and played across all age group levels for the team
Credits: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Instagram
Angkrish Raghuvanshi is originally from Delhi but moved to Mumbai at the age of 11 and began training under former Mumbai cricketer Abhishek Nayar
Angkrish was part of India U19 squad that won the 2022 World Cup and also emerged as the highest run-getter for India, with 278 runs, including a century and fifty, at an average of 46.33 in six matches
Credits: Angkrish Raghuvanshi Instagram
Angkrish Raghuvanshi received his T20 cap from Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane and made his debut against Haryana in July 2023
Angkrish Raghuvansh is yet to play first-class crick et for Mumbai
Angkrish received his first IPL contract when he Kolkata Knight Riders acquired his services for his base price of INR 20 lakh at the IPL 2024 Auction in December last year
In T20 career, the 18-year-old has scored 192 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 27.42 in 9 matches.
Credits: Twitter