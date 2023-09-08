 Pune Race Selections: Fast Rain Best For Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy
Pune Race Selections: Fast Rain Best For Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy

Although the report card does not give a feel good factor of this five-year-old gelding, the way he has gone about in the races indicates he possesses the zeal to come triumphant

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 03:31 PM IST
article-image

Fast Rain appeals the most for the Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy, the feature event on the special race day of the Pune meeting to be held at the Pune race course, on Saturday.

Although the report card does not give a feel good factor of this five-year-old gelding, the way he has gone about in the races indicates he possesses the zeal to come triumphant. Coming from the yard of MK Jadhav, if Fast Rain catches the judges eye it would be his four wins in his 17 outings.

Market King from SK Sunderji stable along with Son Of A Gun should be other main contenders in this six furlong event.

Zuccaro should make it with the Southern Command Trophy in his debut, the other main race of the day.

Decacorn, the three-year-old gelding from M K Jadhav's along with Vijaya should be other main followers in this race for the maiden horses.

First race: 1.30PM

Selections

1. The Holy Smoke Plate Div-2 (1400m): 1. Silver Spring (2), 2. Dragger's Strike (11), 3. Zip Along (2)

2. The Janardhan Trophy (1600m): 1. Ataash (1), 2. Geographique (3), 3. Alpine Star (5)

3. The One Kept Secret Plate (1000m): 1. Zukor (2), 2. Nord (8), 3. Divine Soul (10)

4. The G20 Summit Cup (1400m): 1. Mount Sinai (3), 2. Remy Red (11), 3. Toussaint (6)

5. The Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Memorial Trophy (2400m): 1. Golden Kingdom (2), 2. Flaming Lamborgini (3), 3. Zarak (6)

6. The Southern Command Trophy (1600m): 1. Zuccaro (4), 2. Decacorn (2), 3. Vijaya (13)

7. The Akkasaheb Maharaj Trophy (Gr.3; 1200m): 1. Fast Rain (1),  2. Market King (3), 3. Son Of A Gun (4) Rain (1)

8. The Holy Smoke Plate Div-1 (1400m): 1. Prince Igor (9), 2. Daianne (1), 3. Between Friends (10)

Super jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8

First treble: 2, 3 & 4

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7

