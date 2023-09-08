ICC World Cup 2023: After Amitabh Bacchan, BCCI Presents Golden Ticket To Cricketing Icon Sachin Tendulkar

Jay Shah presents the golden ticket to Sachin Tendulkar. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

After presenting the golden ticket for the 2023 World Cup to Bollywood star Amitabh Bacchan, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given the same to former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar. As a result, Tendulkar will be able to witness all the matches of the tournament from the VIP Stand for free and get all the luxuries that come with it.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had presented the golden ticket to the Bollywood legend and he did the honours for Sachin Tendulkar as well. Taking it to its official Twitter handle, BCCI wrote the caption as below:

"An iconic moment for cricket and the nation! As part of our "Golden Ticket for India Icons" programme, BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt. A symbol of cricketing excellence and national pride, Sachin Tendulkar's journey has inspired generations. Now, he'll be part of the @ICC @cricketworldcup 2023, witnessing the action LIVE."

Sachin Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in 50-over World Cup history:

It's worth noting that the 50-year-old is the highest run-getter in the history of World Cup, amassing 2278 runs in 45 matches at 56.95 with 6 centuries alongside a best of 152. He is also the only player along with Pakistan's Javed Miandad to feature in 6 World Cup editions.

However, World Cup success didn't come for him until 2011 when the Men in Blue lifted the trophy by beating Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The tournament saw Tendulkar become the second-highest run-getter with 482 runs in 9 innings at 53.55.

The 2023 World Cup gets underway on October 5th.

