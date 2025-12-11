RJD Chief Lalu Yadav’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Urges CM Nitish Kumar To Ensure Safe Return Of Daughters To Parental Homes

ANI

Patna: After disowning her family and quitting politics, RJD chief Lalu Prasad`s daughter Rohini Acharya on Thursday gave another hint of growing rift in the family when she appealed to chief minister Nitish Kumar to ensure that "every daughter could return to her parental home without any fear, guilt, shame, or having to explain herself to anyone".

In an oblique reference to chief minister Nitish Kumar, Rohini commented on ‘X’, “Giving girls Rs 10,000 or distributing bicycles, even if done with good intentions, is inadequate in addressing the systemic issues that hinder women's empowerment in India. The government's and society's primary responsibility should be to take concrete steps to protect the equal rights of daughters, especially in the face of social and familial apathy.”

“The patriarchal mindset deeply rooted in Bihar creates the need for widespread change in both social and political spheres. Every daughter has the right to grow up with the assurance that her parental home is a safe place, where she can return without any fear, guilt, shame, or having to explain herself to anyone. Implementing this measure is not just an administrative duty, but a crucial step towards saving countless women from future exploitation and harassment," she remarked.

On November 15, she had announced her decision to disown Lalu family and quit politics as she also targeted her brother and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav`s aides –Sanjay Yadav and Rameez. “I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family … This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …and I’m taking all the blame,” she had remarked. In another social media post, she claimed that she was humiliated and a slipper was raised to hit her. Rohini had unsuccessfully contested the last Lok Sabha election from Saran against BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

The Lalu family is facing a challenge from Tej Pratap Yadav, the eldest son of RJD chief. Tej Pratap, who suffered defeat in the assembly election from Mahua, was expelled from RJD and also from the party for six years after a social media post, featuring him with a woman. Before the election, he floated his own political outfit, Janshakti Janata Dal. He had also targeted Tejashwi`s close aide and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Yadav, calling him ‘Jaichand’.