Profit Booking Snaps Oracle's 4-Day Winning Streak

Oracle Financial Services Software Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options | Image: Oracle (Representative)

Mumbai: Stocks of Oracle Financial Services trading in Indian bourses ended in the red on Thursday. Profit-booking snapped OFS's 4-day winning streak on the bourses.

Stocks of Oracle Financial Services settled 102.15 points down to end at 9166.00. For the past four-days stocks of Oracle and its US arm have sizzled in trade.

Read Also Elon Musk Pipped By Maverick Founder Larry Ellison Who Once Eyed Apple; Oracle Stocks Sizzle

Oracle Corporation (US) stocks had been in action enabling its Co-Founder Larry Ellison to take the top post on the Forbes global-rich list.

While Oracle stocks may have snapped their winning streak, the stock could still cover given it had previously covered its 52-week high of 13203.60 during 2025 New Year's eve.