Police Shield: New Hind Sporting Stun Defending Champions MIG Club

Defending champions MIG Cricket Club suffered a 4-wicket defeat against New Hind Sporting Club in a first round Group-A match of the UPL-76th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2023, at the MIG CC ground, Bandra on Sunday.

MIG CC resuming at their overnight score of 208 for 8 wickets could only add another 10 runs to be finally bowled out for 218 in 59.5 overs. In reply, New Hind powered by Harshal Jadhav century knock of 125 (156-balls, 18x4) and Pranav Kela solid contribution of 48 runs overhauled the target reaching 219 for 6 wickets in 57.1 overs. Harsh Tanna 4 for 63 was MIG CC’s best bowler.

Former champions and last year’s runner-up Parsee Gymkhana also lost their opening Group-B match, succumbing a 5-wicket defeat against MCA Colts. Aditya Dhumal 5 for 58 and Kruthik Mulchandani 4 for 52 helped MCA Colts restrict Parsee Gymkhana to 190 all out in 48.1 overs. Vikrant Auti 61 runs and Ishan Mulchandani 58 runs lifted the Parsee Gymkhana innings.

Later, Shreeraj Gharat superb unbeaten 104 runs (130-balls, 14x4, 1x6) and Aditya Dhumal 38 runs propelled MCA Colts to an easy victory.

Hosts Police Gymkhana also encountered a defeat losing by 191 runs against D.Y. Patil Sports Academy in a Group-D match. Anis Choudhary exact 100 runs (103-balls, 11x4, 2x6), Arman Jaffer 80 runs, Anand Bias 64 runs and Arun Yadav 63 runs propped the D.Y. Patil innings to 371 runs for 7 from their stipulated 70 overs. Later, Karsh Kothari 3 for 38 and Aman Khan 3 for 43 were responsible to bowling out Mumbai Police for 180 all out in 46.2 overs.

Brief scores: MIG Cricket Club 218 all out, 59.5 overs (Ashay Palkar 51*, Gaurav Jathar 49, Vedant Murkar 32; Harshal Jadhav 4/8, Bhavya Attrey 3/40) lost to New Hind Sporting Club 219 for 6 wickets (+ 32 penalty runs + 251 for 6), 57.1 overs (Harshal Jadhav 125 (156-balls-156, 18x4s), Pranav Kela 48; Harsh Tanna 4/63). Result: New Hind Sporting Club won by 4 wickets.

Victory Cricket Club 305 for 9, 70 overs (Ramanpreet Singh 74, Shashwat Jagtap 47, Suraj Shinde 46, Sidhant Singh 36; Prabhakar Nishad 4/69) beat National Cricket Club 231 all out, 57.5 overs (Prayag Bhatti 65, Aditya Srivastav 50; Shashank Attarde 4/40, Vijay Gohil 3/60). Result: Victory Cricket Club won by 74 runs.

D.Y. Patil Sports Academy 371 for 7, 70 overs (Anis Choudhary 100 (103-balls, 11x4, 2x6), Arman Jaffer 80, Anand Bias 64, Arun Yadav 63; Amol Tanpure 3/73) beat Mumbai Police Gymkhana 180 all out, 46.2 overs (Karsh Kothari 3/38, Aman Khan 3/43). Result: D.Y. Patil SA won by 191 runs.

Parkophene Cricketers 228 all out, 58.2 overs (Dhanit Raut 64, Sourabh Singh 38, Akshat Jain 34; Vinayak Bhoir 4/55) lost to P.J. Hindu Gymkhana 230 for 5, 48.1 overs (Amogh Bhatkal 106* (135-balls, 14x4, 1x6), Ajit Yadav 66). Result: Hindu Gymkhana won by 5 wickets.

Karnatak Sporting Association 208 all out, 67.2 overs (Aditya Shetty 55, Gaurish Jadhav 43, Ankeet Chavan 32; Kunal Navrange 3/34, Sumit Markali 3/67) beat Shivaji Park Gymkhana 135 all out, 38.5 overs (Jayesh Pokare 34, Roopkumar Yadav 31; Ankeet Chavan 6/24). Result: Karnatak Sporting Association won by 73 runs.

Parsee Gymkhana 190 all out, 48.1 overs (Vikrant Auti 61, Ishan Mulchandani 58, Sachin Yadav 33; Aditya Dhumal 5/58, Kruthik Hangawadi 4/52) lost to MCA Colts 193 for 5, 42.4 overs (Shreeraj Gharat 104* (130-balls, 14x 4, 1 x 6), Aditya Dhumal 38). Result: MCA Colts won by 5 wickets.

Bombay Gymkhana 300 all out, 64.1overs (Omkar Ghule 61, Sumeir Zaveri 46, Bhupen Lalwani 36, Sujay Thakkar 34; Khizar Dafedar 5/81) beat UPL Sponsors XI 248 all out, 58.1 overs (Harsh Mogaveera 57, Pranay Kapadia 41; Parag Khanapurkar 5/58). Result: Bombay Gymkhana won by 52 runs.