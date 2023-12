Giles Shield: Anjuman-Islam Record Huge Victory

Anjuman-Islam beat Parle Tilak Vidya Mandir by 268 runs after centuries from Kabir Jagtap and Mohammad Sadim in the Giles Shield under-14 cricket tournament.

After being asked to bat first, Anjuman-Islam posted 328/5 in their allotted 45 overs.

Shane Raza claimed a sensational 9/20 to bundle out Vidya Mandir for 60 in 13.5 overs.

Brief Scores:

Gyan Kendra Secondary School Andheri : 76 in 23 overs lost to Sister Nivedita School : 78/1 in 8.2 overs Yogesh Maurya 34*) by 9 wkts.

Cathedral & John Connon Fort : 44 in 22.3 overs Veer Shinde 3/5, Arnav Padvi 4/8) lost to National English School : 47/2 in 10.2 overs ) by 8 wkts.

MES Crescent English School Thane: 103 in 27 overs beat BAK Swadhyay Bhavan Matunga : 75 in 20.3 overs ) by 28 runs.

SIES Matunga : 201 in 31.1 overs Abhishek Thevar 37, Malhar Subhedar 30) beat St. Jude High School Kurla : 126 in 24 overs ) by 75 runs.

Vasant Vihar High School Thane : 347/8 in 45 overs Manav Pokar 41, Varad Padwal 58, Shiv Bhanushali 4/80) beat Sheth Virchand Dhanji Devshi Ghatkopar : 72 in 29 overs) Neer Jain (SLA) 5/12) by 275 runs.

Pawar Public School Bhandup : 202 in 34.4 overs Ved Pednekar 39, Aaradhya Posnak 6/42) beat St. Joseph High School Wadala : 90 in 25.1 overs Shreepad Parab 36, Vedant Pednekar (RAM) 6/16, Viraj Kamble(RAM) 3/10) by 112 runs.

Children’s Academy Kandivali : 58 in 14.1 overs Arav Kothari 6/33, Piyush Choube 3/1) lost to Vibgyor High Roots & Rise : 59/2 in 9.4 overs) by 8 wkts.

St. Mary’s High School (SSC) Mazgaon : 53 in 19.3 overs Shreyas Velankar 3/9) lost to Parle Tilak ICSE Vile Parle : 54/1 in 10.3 overs ) 9 wkts.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalay Vikhroli : 146 in 35 overs Saarthak Adangale 51*, Palash Jain 4/50 lost to Christ Church School : 149/8 in 39 overs ) by 2 wkts.

Kanchan High School Nalasopara : 339/3 in 45 overs Ayush Valam 113,100, 18x4s, Rudra Bari 101, 112 balls, 13x4s Aryan Kantak 33) beat Stanislaus High School : 128 in 44.3 overs Taran Panchal 48, Nirved Rana 34) by 211 runs.

St. Mary’s (ICSE) Mazgaon : 203 in 40.4 overs Sankalp Adwait 73, Prashay Mehta 35, Kehann Walecha 5/50) beat Podar International (IB & Cambridge): 143 in 35 overs Agastya Kashikar 64) by 60 runs.

