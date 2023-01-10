U-14 Giles Shield: Swami Vivekanand International School retains Mumbai schools cricket title

Riding on Devansh Trivedi (139), Yug Asopa's (107) tons and Vardhan Patel's six-wicket haul, Swami Vivekanand International School (SVIS) from Gorai retained the Giles Shield title for the second successive year. The champions snubbed the challenge of IES New English School from Bandra by 277 runs in the championship which is for U-14 boys, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Third title for SVIS

SVIS were the winners of this prestigious championship in 2019-20. Incidentally, this was the third time this school were crowned champs after they had won the title for the first time in the year 2005-06. The IES had to chase down 411 runs in 40 overs, but they managed to score 133 runs with the loss of 5 wickets. The winning side was led by Arjun Lotlikar. Top scorer Devansh was adjudged player of the match. Arnav Lad from SVIS took the honours as the best bowler for his rich haul of 34 wickets in the tournament. SVIS seem to rule the inter-school cricket as their Kandivali team won the Harris Shield just a few weeks ago.

Deserved win

"We were confident of victory from the first ball of day one. This whole batch has done a lot of hard work since October. Hence, they deserved to win it," summed up coach Mahesh Lotlikar, of his boys outing in this three-month championship which began in last year November.

Brief scores:

SVIS: 1st innings 293-8 & 2nd Innings 189-8 bt IES 1st Innings 72 & and 2nd Innings 133-5 by 277 runs