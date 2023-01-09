U-14 Giles Shield cricket final: Swami Vivekanand International inch closer to victory

IES New English School Bandra, who resumed at 8-1, could manage 72 runs on Day 2 of the U-14 Giles Shield cricket tournament on Sunday. Medium pacer Vardhan Patel scalped 6-35. Swami Vivekanand (Gorai) scored 189-8 in their second innings. Arjun Lotlikar contributed valuable 63, Devansh Trivedi 59. Dhaviet Prakash captured 3 wkts in 30 runs.

New English School were still behind of 373 runs.

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Sunil Shetty will be the chief guest and Mumbai Cricket Association President Amol Kale and former cricketer Shishir Hattangadi will be the guests of honour for prize distribution fFunction on December 9, 2023. The function will be at 2.30pm sharp.

Brief Scores: Swami Vivekanand Intl. 298/8 & 189/8 in 40 overs Devansh Trivedi 59, Arjun Lotlikar 63, Dhaviet Prakash 3/30 vs New English School Bandra : 72 ( Vardhan Patel 6/35) & 38/3 in 10 overs