Giles Shield: Al Barkaat MMI defeat BD Somani by massive 558-runs

Mumbai: Three centuries and a massive gain of 192 runs in penalty, enabled Al Barkaat MMI, Kurla, to amass 601-3 against Cuffe Parade’s BD Somani and beat them by whopping 558-run margin in a third round Giles Shield match for school boys under-14 on Tuesday.

Batting first, Al Barkaat batsmen, Agney Aadi (110), Varad Magar (109*), took the opposition to cleaners right from the word go. The trio was in such a belligerent mood that the BD Somani bowlers didn’t have a window to breather.

Coming out to reply the Kurla School’s daunting target, the Cuffe Parade school crumbled for a measly 43 in 19 overs to hand their rivals a mammoth win. Al Barkaat’s Shoab Ansari was the top wicket taker with impressive figures of 4-6.



Brief scoreboard:

Al Barkaat MMI, Kurla, 601-3, including Penalty of 192 runs) (Agney Aadi 110, Varad Magar 105, Saif Khan 109* ) beat BD Somani Cuffe Parade 43/10 in 19 overs (Shoaib Ansari 4/6 ) by 558 runs.

Other matches

VPMS Vidyamandir Dahisar 260/10 in 42 overs (Om Malkar 38, Smith Takke 68*, Samridha Kumaresh 42, Avnesh Shukla 3/42) beat V K Krishna Menon 68/10 in 32 Overs (Jash Nayak 3/16, Samrisha Kumaresh 3/13) by 192 runs.

Gundecha Education Academy Kandivali 215/10 in 44 overs (Shant Doshi 57, Jash Dhinde 6/34) beat AVM Bandra 198/10 in 28.5 overs (Medhansh Parkar 39, Aarav Thakker 4/26) by 17 runs.

Swami Vivekanand International ICSC 172/10 in 36 overs (Shaunak Wadegoankar 3/33, Kapil Jadhav 3/28) lost to Sharda Mandir HS 173/2 in 31.5 overs (Vihang Desai 63*, Shaunak Wadegoankar 78*) by 8 wickets.

Balmohan Vidyamandir Marathi 162/10 in 42.3 overs lost to Vasant Vihar Thane 163/5 in 31 overs (Balpreet Singh Saini 80, Parth Panchamatiya 35, Varad Mune 3/26) by 5 wickets.

IES VN Sule Guruji Dadar 294/5 in 45 overs (Prachit Amkar 66, Ved Tendulkar 90, Shaurya Narvekar 61) beat CNM Vileparle 28/10 in 20 overs (Aarav Gupta 3/9) by 265 runs.

Sulochana Devi Singhania School 277/5 in 42 overs (Ishan Khandekar 131, Aryan Agarwal 3/28) beat Pawar Public School Bhandup 65/10 in 18.1 Overs (Devansh Shinde 5/13) by 212 runs.