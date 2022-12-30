e-Paper Get App
U-14 Giles Shield: Arnav Lad powers SVIS into semi-finals

Friday, December 30, 2022
IES New English School Bandra’s southpaw Harshwardhan Barmukh’s (134) century helped beat Modern English School on the basis of first innings lea-d. He faced 111 balls hitting 21 fours and a six in his innings.

Another five wkts haul for off-spinner Arnav Lad of Swami Vivekanand International School Gorai and his tally of wickets in a match comes to 14 wickets against Anjuman-I-Islam Allana.

Brief Scores

1. Al Barkaat MMI English School: 392/3 in 78 overs Kartik Kumar 208*, 228 balls, 25x4s, 1x6s, Aakash Mangde 59*, Varad Magar 81, Agney Adi 33, Shon Korgaonkar 2/78 drew with IES VN Sule Guruji English School: 136 in 39.2 overs Ved Tendulkar 50, Agney Adi (LBG) 4/14 &amp;120/6 FO Ved Tendulkar 41, Vedant Bane (RAM) 3/43.

2. Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English High School: 66 &amp; 156/9d in 57 overs Ayush Rajbhar 34, Arnav Lad (SLA) 5/61 ) lost to Swami Vivekanand International School Gorai : 105 &amp; 118/3 in 26 overs Arjun Lotlikar 89) by 7 wkts.

3. Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School: 56 &amp; 64 in 24.5 overs lost to RR Education Trust School: 421/3d by an innings &amp; 301 runs.

4. Modern English School Chembur: 163 in 101.1 overs Pranav Iyengar 51, Rishabh Sadake 46,Darshan Rathod ( SLA) 5/32 drew with IES New English School Bandra : 315 in 69.4 overs Harshwardhan Barmukh 134, 111 balls, 21x4s, 1x6s, Rishabh Kotai 50*, Soham Sonavane 3/81.

