U-16 Harris Shield: Kshitij Pal stars in SVIS Kandivali's massive win

Riding on Kshitij Pal’s unbeaten 99, Sanchit Kadam’s 3-16 and Adi Thorat’s 3-22 Swami Vivekanand International School (Kandivali) powered to a 131-run win over Rizvi Springfield Bandra in the second round of U-16 Harris Shield at Young Zorastrians ground, Azad Maidan on Wednesday.

In another match, Soham Sonavane’s five-wicket haul helped Modern High School beat Nandadeep Vidyalaya by nine wickets.

Meanwhile, Daivik Save (5-16) powered Swami Vivekanand International School to a win over Jamnabai Narsee VileParle.

Brief Scores:

1. Swami Vivekanand Intl School (Kandivali): 269/5 (45 overs) Kshitij Pal 99*, Devansh Rai 3/30) beat Rizvi Springfield High School : 138 (34.5 overs) Sanchit Kadam 3/16, Aadi Thorat 3/22) by 131 runs.

2. Vibgyor High School (Goregaon) : 47 (20.3 overs) Daksh Jain 3/11, Jashva Kothari 4/10) lost to Vasant Vihar High School (Thane) : 48/0 (9 Overs) Balpreet Singh 31*) by 10 wkts.

3. Sane Guruji High School : 85 (21.4 overs) Devyash Madhavi 3/6) lost to Parag English School : 88/0 (15 overs) Shrihann Haridas 32*) by 10 wkts.

4. Nandadeep Vidyalay: 64 (19 overs) Soham Sonavane 5/12 lost to Modern High School (Chembur) : 67/1 (7 overs) by 9 wkts.

5. Rizvi Springfield (CBSE) School : 91 (34.4 overs) Amay Bhosale 4/11) lost to Parle Tilak English School : 93/1 (11 overs) Prietish Chatwani 49*) by 9 wkts.

6. IES Secondary School Mulund : 218 (45 overs) Amogh Edlabadkar 50, Deven Shinde 47) beat RR Education Trust Mulund: 148 (35 overs) Tejas Morey 4/32) by 70 runs.

7. Omkar International School : 68 (26 overs) lost to Sri MA Vidyalaya: 72/3 (14 overs) by 7 wkts.

8. St. Xavier’s Boys Academy : 71 (14.4 overs) Kartik Kumar 6/10) lost to Al Barkat Englilsh School : 74/1 (6.3 overs) Raj Kumar 34*) by 9 wkts.

9. BKM High School : 44 (23.3 overs) Suhail Choudhary 4/12, Arav Yadhav 3/7) lost to Anjuman I-Islam CST(Urdu) : 45/2) by 8 wkts.

10. St. Stanislaus High School : 180 (32 Overs) beat St. Domnic Savio High School :134 (40 overs) Atharva 3/21 ) by 46 runs.

11. Jamnabai Narsee Vile Parle : 136 (40.2 overs) Aarav Kanavar 57*, Daivik Save (RMF) 5/16) lost to Swami Vivekanand Intl. School: 139/5 (23.5 overs) Rushil Parkar 35*) by 5 wkts.

12. Balmohan Vidyamandir : 88 (30 overs) Vedant Dhuri (SLA) 7/18) lost to VPMS Vidyamandir : 89/1 (14 overs) Abhijit Mallick 40*) by 9 wkts.

13. RN Podar : 175 (29.1 overs) Aadit Bahutule 61, Sahid Sayed 4/33, Aasil Malik 3/17) beat Holy Cross High School : 88 (24 overs) Sakit Borkar 3/9) by 87 runs.

14. The Blossom ST English School : 118 (39 overs) Het Patel 30, Diyansh Jain 33*) lost to Anjuman I-Islam Allanna (English) : 119/0 (13.5 overs) Aditya VS 49*, Ayush Shinde 31*) by 10 wkts.

15. Cathedral & John Connon :115 (38 overs) A Divekar 3/10) lost to Don Bosco High School Borivili : 116/0 (18 overs) Tanish Sankhe 32, A Divekar 56*) by 8 wkts.

16. Green Lawn High School : 83 (22.2 overs) Ishan Sethi 3/23, Tanish Shetty 3/5) lost to Lakshadham High School : 86/0(8.3 overs) by 10 wkts.

17. Amulakh ABVV English Med.: 169 (Haria Dheer 60, Swayam Jadhav 3/25) lost to Cardinal Gracias High School : 170/5 (33.1 overs) Swayam Jadhav 36) by 5 wkts.

18. Pawar Public School Bhandup : 126 (35.1 overs) Harshad Lad 3/36) beat Parle Tilak Vidyalaya (Marathi) 103 (27.4 overs) Aahan Nair 3/47, Aryan Margaje 3/13) by 23 runs.

19. Udayanchal School Vikhroli : 104 (28.3 overs) Dikshant 3/30) lost to KC Gandhi High School Kalyan : 105/2 (16.2 overs) by 8 wkts.

20. Rose Manor Intl School : 39 (46 overs) Gajanan Narapgol 5/15) lost to Shardashram Vidyamandir Eng Medium High School : 41/1 (5.4 overs) by 9 wkts