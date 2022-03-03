Harris Shield final: Krish Parikh gets fifer as IES VN Sule Guruji bowled out for 197 against IES New English

VN Sule Guruji English Medium School were all out for 197 runs after electing to bat against IES New English School Bandra on day one of the Harris Shield final at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

In reply, New English School were eight for two at stumps on day one. Dharsh Murkute (54), Ayush Mhatre (48) and Atharva Pisal (45) emerged the top scorers for their team.

Left-arm spinner Krish Parikh who scalped 5/36 along with Agasthya Bangera (3/57) helped New English School restrict the opponent’s total.

Brief Scores (Day 1)

VN Sule Guruji English School: 197 ( 73.5 overs) (Dharsh Murkute 54, Ayush Mhatre 48, Atharva Pisal 45; Krish Parikh 5/36, Agasthya Bangera 3/57) vs IES New English School: 8/2 (4 overs)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 08:35 PM IST