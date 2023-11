Giles Shield: Kaushal Patil Stars In Matunga Premier School's Victory

Kaushal Patil's brilliant unbeaten knock of 157 and team-mate Devashish Ghodke's 98 ensured Matunga Premier School beat Thakur Ramnarayan Public School by 323 runs in the Giles Shield under-14 cricket tournament at Elf Vengsarkar Academy on Thursday.

Batting first, Matunga Premier School posted 368/1 in 44 overs riding on Patil's ton while Thakur Ramnarayan were 45 all out in 21 overs.

Brief Scores : (First Round Matches)

1. Sanjivani World School Dahisar : 207 in 43 overs (Vihan Patel 36, Tanveer Kanojia 34, Vastal Patel 33, Akshat Raghav 31, Ayush Dumrioua 6/51) beat Universal High School Dahisar : 65 in 25 overs Boumik Bharot 5/23) by 142 runs.

2. St. Arnold School Andheri : 91 in 20 overs beat Amulak Aminchand Matunga 85 in 24 overs Naitik Bavkar 6/38) by 6 runs.

3. Our Lady of Salvation School Dadar : 379 /4 in 45 overs ( Anis Tatikonda 122*, Ryan Machado 62) beat IES Digambar Patkar High School Dadar : 25 in 8.5 overs Anshul Bhosale 3/11) by 354 runs.

4. RV Nerkar Secondary School Vasai : 154 in 36.3 overs Anway Khobragade 45*, Ansh Kini 40, Tanvish Darde 4/44 beat Cardinal Gracious School Bandra : 107 in 34.2 overs Siddharth Pimpale 3/25, Priyam Patil 4/25) by 47 runs.

5. Chandresh Lodha Memo. School : 153 in 29 overs Dhruhit Vasave 34, Vivan Rathi 4/26 beat Gundecha Education Society Kandivali: 132 in 30 overs Shaan Doshi 30, Daksh Mali 3/44, Varad Sonawane 3/17) by 21 runs.

6. Anand Vishwa Gurukul Thane : 349/6 in 45 overs Trivam Banjan 45, Saarth Mokashi 70, Monish Salve 42, Nirbhay Waghmare 3/110) beat St. Agustine School Nerul : 48 in 14 overs Moksh Nikam 3/32, Ayush Shetye 3/04) by 301 runs.

7. St. Joseph School CBSE Dombivali : 226 in 44 overs Aditya Kadam 30, Pratham Koli 36, Adit Gavtade 3/40, Manthan Kamtekar 4/85) beat DPYA : 133 in 44.2 overs Jiyan Lakhani 3/45) by 93 runs.

8. Chandulal Nanavati School : 73 in 31.1 overs lost to Springfield High School Khar : 74/1 in 9.2 overs) by 9 wkts.

9. St. Sebastian School Chembur : 103 in 33.2 overs Yuvraj Merchant 3/30, Vivans Anand 7/29) lost to Utpal Sanghavi : 104/7 in 26.2 overs ) by 3 wkts.

10. Matunga Premier School : 368/1 in 44 overs Kaushal Patil 157 not out, Devashish Ghodke 98 not out) beat Thakur Ramnarayan Public School Dahisar : 45 in 21 overs) by 323 runs.

11. Podar Intl School Powai : 301/7 in 45 overs Moksh Shah 46, Eklavya Jogeshwar 39, Daksh Bhandari 37 beat NSM (ICSE) Vileparle : 46 in 17 overs Eklavya Jogeshwar 4/11, Daksh Bhandari 3/6) by 255 runs.

12. Vibgyor High School : 44 in 21 overs lost to St Peter School : 45 /0 in 5.2 overs Hitansh Jain 31 not out) by 10 wkts.

13. St. Xaviers High School Goregaon : 44 in 15.4 overs Ahan Jain 6/19, Raghav Bagaskar 4/6) lost to NHPS Airoli : 46 ) by 9 wkts.

14.Swami Vivekanand Intl School: 137 in 32 overs Vivan Jogani 5/41) beat SVKM JV Parikh : 84 in 26 overs Vivan Jogani 53, Purav Jhaveri 5/28, Soham Rajyogar 3/24) by 53 runs.

15. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Kandivali : 171 in 42 overs Chinmay Mohite 40 beat Seven Square Mira Road : 168 in 37.3 overs Shaurya Sharma 36, Shivam Yadav 4/38, Aryan Ghadi 3/30) by 3 runs.