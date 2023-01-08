e-Paper Get App
U-14 Giles Shield final: Devansh Trivedi, Yug Asopa helps Swami Vivekanand International to 293-8

Swami Vivekanand International School Gorai won the toss and chose to bat first.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Devansh Trivedi (139) and Yug Asopa (107) centuries help Swami Vivekanand International School (Gorai) post a total of 293/8 in 80 overs on the first day of U-14 Giles Shield final match played on Saturday at Wankhede Stadium.

Swami Vivekanand International School Gorai won the toss and chose to bat first. It was Devanshi Trivedi’s second ton, faced 238 balls, striking 17 fours in his innings of 251 mins while Yug Asope took 192 balls to complete his century of 238 mins with the help of 13 fours and a six to his credit.

Both added 247 runs for third wicket partnership. Off Spinner Devang Tandel sculpted 4 wickets. On replying, New English School Bandra 8/1 in 11 overs at the end of days play.

