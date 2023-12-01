'Not Humility But Compulsion': Netizens On Pak Cricketers Load Their Luggage Themselves In Truck Upon Reaching Australia

Pakistan cricket team in Australia | X

It is often said that there is never a dull moment with Pakistan cricket and Pakistani cricketes, both on and off the field. In a video that has gone viral ahead of Pakistan cricket team's tour of Australia, the players were seen carrying their as well as the team's luggage on their own.

According to several claims made on social media, no officials from either the Australian cricket team or the Pakistani embassy were present when the team landed in Australia.

Players forced to load luggage

The Pakistan players had to load their luggage on the trucks, showed videos circulated on social media.

Mohammad Rizwan was even praised by some for his 'happy' attitude while loading luggage. The Pakistani cricket star also obliged fans and posed for selfies and netizens called his gusture as "humble."

However, there were several accounts that there is a difference between being humble and forced to do something under compulsion.

Humble hone m aur mazboor hone m antar hai — Wyni Pang (@Wyni16) December 1, 2023

No official present from Pakistan embassy or Australia to receive Pakistani Players at Airport. Pakistan Players were forced to load their luggage on the truck.



pic.twitter.com/l8N9PrHyUf — BALA (@rightarmleftist) December 1, 2023

Pakistan Tour Of Australia

Pakistan is touring Australia for a 3-match Test series beginning from December 14. The final test match will be played on January 3. The matches will be played at Perth Stadium, Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground. A four day warm up match will be played on December 6 between Prime Ministers XI and Pakistan.

While the Australian team is riding high after the ICC Men's ODI World Cup win, Pakistan will be looking to improve on their red ball cricket record down under after an unceremonious exit from the World Cup in the league stage and failing to make it to the semi-finals of the mega event.