Police Shield: Akhil Herwadkar, Akash Anand Record Centuries

MANESH

Solid batting perofmances from Akhil Herwadkar 162 runs (153-balls, 16x4s, 8x6s) and Akash Anand unbeaten 160* (139-balls, 25x4s) put Cricket Club of India (CCI) in a commanding position at 380 for just two wickets in 57 overs against Islam Gymkhana on the opening day of their Group-B match of the UPL-76th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2023, at the Islam Gymkhana on Saturday.

CCI batsmen justified their captain’s decision to bat first as they flayed the Islam Gymkhana bowlers to all corners of the ground. Herwadkar and Anand had a whale of time in the middle to pile up the runs.

In the other match of the same group, excellent bowling from Aditya Dhumal (5 for 58) and Kruthik Hangawadi (4 for 52) helped MCA Colts dismiss last year’s runners-up Parsee Gymkhana for 190 runs in 48.1 overs. Vikrant Auti 61 runs, Ishan Mulchandani 58 runs and Sachin Yadav 33 runs propped the Parsee Gymkhana innings.

Meanwhile, defending champions MIG Cricket Club managed to score 208 for 8 wickets in 57.2 overs against New2 Hind Sporting Club in a Group-A match at the MIG CC ground. Gaurav Jathar 49 runs, Ashay Palkar batting on 41 runs and Vedant Murkar 32 runs lifted the MIG total.

Earlier, Vivek Phansalkar, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai and Hon. Chairman, Mumbai Police Gymkhana inaugurated tournament. Also present at the function was S. Jayakumar, Jt. Commissioner of Police (Admin), Mumbai and Vice-Chairman, Mumbai Police Gymkhana, Dr. Abhinav Deshmukh, Addl. Comm. of Police, South Region, Mumbai & Hon. Secretary, Mumbai Police Gymkhana and Sanjay Nikam, Police Inspector, Mumbai, Hon. Jt. Secretary, Mumbai Police Gymkhana, Sanjay Naik, Vice-President, MCA, Ajinkya Naik, Secretary, MCA, Deepak Patil, Jt. Secretary, MCA, Arman Malick, Treasurer, MCA and MCA Apex Council members and officials.

Brief scores - Group-A: MIG Cricket Club 208 for 8, 57.2 overs (Gaurav Jathar 49, Ashay Palkar 41*, Vedant Murkar 32; Bhavya Attrey 3/40) Vs New Hind Sporting Club.

Karnatak Sporting Association 195 for 7, 60 overs (Aditya Shetty 55, Gaurish Jadhav 43, Ankeet Chavan 32) Vs Shivaji Park Gymkhana.

Group-B: Parsee Gymkhana 190 all out, 48.1 overs (Vikrant Auti 61, Ishan Mulchandani 58, Sachin Yadav 33; Aditya Dhumal 5/58, Kruthik Hangawadi 4/52) Vs MCA Colts 24 for 3, 6 overs.

Cricket Club of India 380 for 2, 57 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 162 (153-balls, 16x4s, 8x6s), Akash Anand 160* (139-balls, 25x4s) Vs Islam Gymkhana.

Group-C: Victory Cricket Club 217 for 6, 60 overs (Raman Singh 74, Shashwat Jagtap 47, Sidhant Singh 36) Vs National Cricket Club.

Bombay Gymkhana 299 for 9, 63 overs (Omkar Ghule 60*, Sumeir Zaveri 46, Bhupen Lalwani 36, Sujay Thakkar 34; Khizar Dafedar 4/81) Vs UPL Sponsors XI.

Group-D: D.Y. Patil SA 283 for 5, 61 overs (Arman Jaffer 80, Anis Choudhary 68*, Anand Bias 64, Arun Yadav 36*; Amol Tanpure 3/51) Vs Mumbai Police Gymkhana.

Parkophene Cricketers 228 all out, 58.2 overs (Dhanit Raut 64, Sourabh Singh 38, Akshat Jain 34; Vinayak Bhoir 4/55) Vs P.J. Hindu Gymkhana.