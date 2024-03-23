Mumbai Races: New Dimension Is Favourite For Byram N Jeejeebhoy Trophy

In the upcoming race, the anticipation is palpable as a field of six talented runners hailing from Class II gear up to vie for the prestigious Byram N. Jeejeebhoy Trophy, set to headline Sunday’s enthralling card of seven events.

The spotlight shines particularly bright on the two formidable fillies, New Dimension, meticulously trained by the skilled hands of Malesh Narredu, and Reminiscence, representing the renowned stable of Pesi Shroff.

As they prepare to lock horns on the track, excitement brews, with Reminiscence carrying the hopes of a fervent following after a recent disappointment.

Yet, amidst the competition, Reminiscence finds a strategic advantage in the handicap, boasting a weight concession of 5kg against New Dimension, a factor that could potentially tip the scales in her favour and offer redemption for past setbacks. The reins of Reminiscence are entrusted to the seasoned jockey G. Vivek, while Trevor Patel takes the helm of New Dimension, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown between these two exceptional talents.

Read Also Bangalore Races: Jersey King Fancied To Clinch R Ramakrishnan Memorial Million

Meanwhile, the scarcity of contenders persists in races featuring the highest-rated horses, exemplified by the Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy, a seven-furlong showdown that sees only three contenders stepping up to the challenge.

Leading the pack is the formidable Pride's Angel, facing off against the spirited Baby Bazooka and the determined Pride’s Angel. Amidst the anticipation of a gripping finale, all eyes are on Pride’s Angel, who stands to benefit from a favourable weight differential against the other contenders.

However, the race dynamics promise an electrifying clash of speed and strategy, particularly as Coeur De Lion sets the pace from the onset. Mustakim Alam takes the reins of the formidable Coeur De Lion under the tutelage of Narendra Lagad, while Imtiaz Sait entrusts the fortunes of Pride’s Angel to the capable hands of S. Saqlain, adding another layer of excitement to this highly anticipated event.

First race: 4.30pm

Selections

1. The Truefitt & Hill Founder's Trophy (1000m): 1. Eloquent (5), 2. Adonis (1), 3. Mirae (2)

2. The Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy (1400m): 1. Pride's Angel (3), 2. Baby Bazooka (2)

3. The Cursetjee Dhunjishaw Trophy (1600m): 1. El Greco (4), 2. Golden Glow (1), 3. Kariena (3)

4. The Jimmy Bharucha Trophy (1400m): 1. Tiepolo (5), 2. Vincero (4), 3. Baklava (1)

5. The Byram N. Jeejeebhoy Trophy (1200m): 1. New Dimension (3), 2. Reminiscence (5), 3. Dexa (1)

6. The Race of Hope Gold Cup (1200m): 1. Hagibis (6), 2. Untitled (8), 3. Galloping Ahead (9)

7. The Behram A. Engineer Trophy (1400m): 1. Art Collection (1), 2. Kinzhal (4), 3. Luminosity (5)

Super jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Treble: 4, 5 & 6

Tanala: All races