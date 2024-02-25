Mumbai Races: Excellent Lass Wins Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million Spoils

Excellent Lass emerged victorious in the Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million, the highlight race of the Mumbai season, held at the Mahalaxmi racecourse this past Sunday.

Once more, it was the Narredu family showcasing dominance, with Suraj Narredu guiding this filly to victory by half a length over Flight On in the thrilling seven-furlong race.

Trained by Rajesh Narredu, Excellent Lass, priced at 6, crossed the finish line ahead of Flight On and Field Of Dreams, securing a well-deserved win.

Dash, the tote favourite finished poor seventh in this 11-horse contest.