 Mumbai Races: Excellent Lass Wins Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million Spoils
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMumbai Races: Excellent Lass Wins Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million Spoils

Mumbai Races: Excellent Lass Wins Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million Spoils

Once more, it was the Narredu family showcasing dominance, with Suraj Narredu guiding this filly to victory by half a length over Flight On in the thrilling seven-furlong race.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 08:05 PM IST
article-image

Excellent Lass emerged victorious in the Poonawalla Breeders' Multi-Million, the highlight race of the Mumbai season, held at the Mahalaxmi racecourse this past Sunday.

Once more, it was the Narredu family showcasing dominance, with Suraj Narredu guiding this filly to victory by half a length over Flight On in the thrilling seven-furlong race.

Trained by Rajesh Narredu, Excellent Lass, priced at 6, crossed the finish line ahead of Flight On and Field Of Dreams, securing a well-deserved win.

Dash, the tote favourite finished poor seventh in this 11-horse contest.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana: INLD State President & Ex-MLA Nafe Singh Rathi Shot Dead In Bahadurgarh; Video Surfaces

Haryana: INLD State President & Ex-MLA Nafe Singh Rathi Shot Dead In Bahadurgarh; Video Surfaces

'Plot To Kill Me': Manoj Jarange-Patil Levels Serious Allegations Against Fadnavis, Announces March...

'Plot To Kill Me': Manoj Jarange-Patil Levels Serious Allegations Against Fadnavis, Announces March...

Mumbai: Cine Workers' Body Urges CM Shinde To Order Inquiry Into Film City Deaths

Mumbai: Cine Workers' Body Urges CM Shinde To Order Inquiry Into Film City Deaths

Videos: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Agra

Videos: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra In Agra

'Decades-Old Dream Completed': PM Modi After Going Underwater In Deep Sea To Witness 'Hidden'...

'Decades-Old Dream Completed': PM Modi After Going Underwater In Deep Sea To Witness 'Hidden'...