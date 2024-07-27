PM Modi To Visit Ukraine In August, 1st Time Since Russian Invasion: Report |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Ukraine on August 23, marking his first trip to the country since the onset of the conflict with Russia. During his visit, PM Modi will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This trip comes shortly after Modi's recent visit to Russia, where he held discussions with President Vladimir Putin.

In June, PM Modi and President Zelenskyy had a short meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy. The interaction was marked by a warm exchange, with the two leaders sharing a hug, displaying the cordiality of their relationship. Following this meeting, Zelenskyy extended an invitation to PM Modi to visit Ukraine, which Modi has now accepted, according to an India Today report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. India is eager to further cement bilateral relations with Ukraine. Regarding the ongoing hostilities, reiterated that India believes in a human-centric approach and believes that… pic.twitter.com/ylxFldyA1F — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2024

Modi's Russia Visit Earlier This Month

The Prime Minister's visit to Ukraine follows his two-day visit to Moscow earlier this month, where he engaged in extensive talks with Putin. During his time in Russia, both countries agreed to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including nuclear power and shipbuilding.

They also discussed solutions to payment issues, reflecting the deepening of bilateral ties. In recognition of his efforts to strengthen India-Russia relations, Putin awarded Modi Russia's highest civilian honour, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle.

Gratitude to President Putin for hosting me at Novo-Ogaryovo this evening. Looking forward to our talks tomorrow as well, which will surely go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship between India and Russia. pic.twitter.com/eDdgDr0USZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2024

The planned visit to Kyiv signifies a continuation of PM Modi's diplomatic efforts in the region. In a phone call with President Zelenskyy in March, Modi emphasized India's commitment to supporting a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict. He reiterated that India advocates for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable paths to peace, a stance he has consistently maintained since the war began.

India's Stance On Russia-Ukraine War

India's position on the conflict has been one of advocating for diplomatic solutions and respect for territorial integrity, as outlined in the United Nations Charter. During his meeting with Putin, Modi reinforced this perspective, stating, "India has always called for respecting the United Nations Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty. There is no solution on the battlefield. Dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward."

The upcoming visit to Ukraine is a notable diplomatic move, reflecting India's balanced approach to international conflicts and its efforts to foster peace. Modi's engagement with both Russia and Ukraine highlights his government's strategy to maintain strong bilateral relationships while advocating for peaceful conflict resolution.