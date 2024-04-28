'Not Joining BJP': Lovely After Dramatically Resigning As Delhi Congress Chief (VIDEO)

speaking at the press conference after resigning as Congress Delhi unit chief | ANI

Arvinder Singh Lovely, whose sudden resignation from the post of Congress party Delhi unit chief became the political news of the day, said in the press Congress that he would not be joining any other party or the BJP and emphasised that he had resigned from the post of Congress Delhi unit chief.

Replying to a question by a reporter that AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj had alleged that Lovely would be fighting the elections on a BJP ticket, he replied saying that if Bharadwaj knew so much then he should only decide for other parties as well.

#WATCH | Delhi: On being asked about Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj's claim that Arvinder Singh Lovely will contest elections on BJP's ticket, he says, "I thank Saurabh Bharadwaj for his wishes. I think he makes the decisions on behalf of other parties. I have clearly said that… pic.twitter.com/fdx4Io9j69 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2024

He also said that about 35-36 former Congress MLAs had arrived to meet him and spoke to him about his decision. Lovely refused to reveal much about his future plans. He also implied that a number of Congress workers were "pained" by recent developments in the party in Delhi. However, he stopped short of taking any names or hitting out at anyone in particular.

(More details to follow)