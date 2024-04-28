 'Not Joining BJP': Lovely After Dramatically Resigning As Delhi Congress Chief (VIDEO)
'Not Joining BJP': Lovely After Dramatically Resigning As Delhi Congress Chief (VIDEO)

'Not Joining BJP': Lovely After Dramatically Resigning As Delhi Congress Chief (VIDEO)

Replying to the question by a reporter that AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj had alleged that Lovely would be fighting the elections on a BJP ticket, Lovely took a dig at Bharadwaj and said that if the AAP leader knew so much then he should only decide for other parties as well. Lovely insisted that he had resigned from the post of Delhi unit chief and refused to divulge much.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
speaking at the press conference after resigning as Congress Delhi unit chief | ANI

Arvinder Singh Lovely, whose sudden resignation from the post of Congress party Delhi unit chief became the political news of the day, said in the press Congress that he would not be joining any other party or the BJP and emphasised that he had resigned from the post of Congress Delhi unit chief.

article-image

Replying to a question by a reporter that AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj had alleged that Lovely would be fighting the elections on a BJP ticket, he replied saying that if Bharadwaj knew so much then he should only decide for other parties as well.

He also said that about 35-36 former Congress MLAs had arrived to meet him and spoke to him about his decision. Lovely refused to reveal much about his future plans. He also implied that a number of Congress workers were "pained" by recent developments in the party in Delhi. However, he stopped short of taking any names or hitting out at anyone in particular.

