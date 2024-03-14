Mumbai Races: Iron King Fancied To Clinch R Ramakrishnan Memorial Million

Iron King, emerges as the prime contender for the prestigious R Ramakrishnan Memorial Million, the highlight of the upcoming Mumbai racing event set to take place at the Mahalaxmi racecourse this Thursday.

Trained under the expertise of Azhar Ali, this promising three-year-old colt will be guided by the skilled champion jockey PS Chouhan.

In the anticipated race spanning six furlongs, notable competitors Jersey King and Cascais are expected to vie closely for victory alongside Iron King.

First race: 1.30pm

Selections

1. The Bijapur Stakes Div-2 (1200m): 1. Marco Polo (3), 2. Quevega (6), 3. Air Blast

2. The Maravanthe Stakes (1400m): 1. Mazal Tov (5), 2. Marzgovel (2), 3. Crosswater

3. The Manipal Stakes Div-2 (1200m): 1. Mega Success (11), 2. Knotty In Blue (7), 3. Domina (3)

4. The World Consumer Rights Day Stakes (1200m): 1. Del Mar (5), 2. Tripitaka (3), 3. Czar (10)

5. The Press Reporters Stakes (1200m): 1. Born Dancer (4), 2. Macron (2), 3. Rapidus (1)

6. The R Ramakrishnan Memorial Million (1200m): 1. Jersey King (1), 2. Iron King (3), 3. Cascais (8)

7. The Bijapur Stakes Div-1 (1200m): 1. Loving Pearl (5), 2. Bellissimo (10), 3. Samachar (6)

8. The Manipal Stakes Div-1 (1200m): 1. Ebotse (5), 2. Star Concept (1), 3. Solid Power (8)

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 7 & 8

First treble: 3, 4 & 5

Second treble: 6, 7 & 8

Tanala: All races