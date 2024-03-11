Mumbai News: Despite Opposition, State Cabinet Goes Ahead With 'Theme Park' Project At Mahalaxmi Race Course

Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai |

Mumbai: Despite tremendous opposition from citizens as well as rival political parties, the Maharashtra state cabinet has decided to go ahead with the 'theme park' project at the Mahalaxmi race course here.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an important meeting of the state cabinet was held today. Several crucial decisions were made during today's cabinet meeting. Among them is the decision to officially attach the mother's name to government documents. This decision was taken during the cabinet meeting. Additionally, approval has been granted to establish the international-grade Central Park in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi race course.

The Mahalakshmi Racecourse in Mumbai is set to become the site for the establishment of Central Park. Mumbai residents frequent the spacious area of Mahalakshmi Racecourse for activities like yoga, running, and walking. The government has decided to convert this vacant space into Central Park. The cabinet has approved a government guarantee of 24 crores for the MMRDA projects.

During the cabinet meeting, 18 significant decisions were made as follows:

1.Reduced stamp duty for residents of BDD chawls and slum dwellers (Housing Department)

2.Providing homes to the workers of 58 defunct mills (Housing Department)

3. Government guarantee of 24,000 crores for MMRDA projects (Urban Development)

4. Receiving 850 crore assistance from KFW for the development of Mumbai's basic amenities (Urban Development Department)

5. Establishment of a self-contained training center for the State Production Tax Department (State Production Tax)

6. Approval of 522 new posts under GST (Finance Department)

7. Appointment of a new director for the State Production Tax Department (Home Department)

8. Three advance salary increases for LL.M. degree holder judicial officers (Labor Department)

9. State-level plan for new buildings for the offices of the Legal and Judicial Department (Legal and Judicial Department)

10. Institutional capacity building project for the development of districts in the state (Planning Department)

11. Acquisition of land for Maharashtra Atithi Gruha (Public Works Department)

12. Inclusion of Dr. Homi Bhabha State University, Mumbai, as a constituent college of the group with government legal assistant science institution and Sidham Institute of Management Studies (Higher and Technical Education Department)

13. Establishment of Mumbai Central Park in 300 acres of land (Urban Development Department)

14. Mother's name to be attached to government documents (Women and Child Development Department)

15. Extension of the period for the Veer Savarkar Irrigation Scheme to provide electricity at a reduced rate to its consumers (Energy Department)

16. Approval to increase the classification of 61 subsidized ashram schools in the state (Tribal Development Department)

17. Employment and self-employment scheme for the upliftment of the lifestyle of tribals (Tribal Development Department)

18. Acceptance of the state's transgender policy 2024 (Social Justice Department)