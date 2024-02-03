Mumbai Races: Magileto Victorious At The Dr SC Jain Sprinters Championship

Magileto who was available at 7.50 odds won the Dr. S. C. Jain Sprinters' Championship, the feature event at the Mahalaxmi racecourse here on Saturday.

Magileto left a mark as he won in a record time of 1:09.17, breaking the previous best time of 1:09.37 set by Iron Age in the year 2022.

Democracy, the tote favourite was lurking in the fourth position, made a valiant effort, and his late take off made things Magileto as he latter was home with over a length to spare.

Punters took a heavy beating as only one favourite won in a card of 10 races for the day.

Results

1. The HPSL Bengali Cup (1000m): 1. Adoni's, 2. Arbitrage, 3. Mirae

2. The HPSL Bhojpuri Cup (1000m): 1. Untitled, 2. Mojo, 3. Moment Of Madness

3. The HPSL Gujarati Cup (1400m): 1. Luminosity, 2. Prince O' War, 3. Toofaan

4. The HPSL Kannada Cup (2400m): 1. Multicerse, 2. Chat, 3. Double Scotch

5. The HPSL Malayalam Cup (1400m):1. Sussing, 2. Esfir, 3. Midas Touch

6. The HPSL Punjabi Cup (1200m):1. Reminiscene, 2. Into The Storm, 3. Decacorn

7. The Dr S C Jain Sprinters' Championship (Gr.2; 1200m): 1. Magileto, 2. Democracy, 3. Joaquim

8. The HPSL Rajasthani Cup (1400m): 1. Bubbly Boy, 2. Lazarus, 3. Rambler

9. The HPSL Telugu Cup (1000m): 1. Dream Seller, 2. New Dimension, 3. Lord Vader

10.The HPSL-2024 Pan India Cup (1200m): 1. Scorcese, 1. Hagibis, 3. Malet Spring