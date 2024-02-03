 Mumbai Races: Magileto Victorious At The Dr SC Jain Sprinters Championship
Mumbai Races: Magileto Victorious At The Dr SC Jain Sprinters Championship

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 09:17 PM IST
article-image

Magileto who was available at 7.50 odds won the Dr. S. C. Jain Sprinters' Championship, the feature event at the Mahalaxmi racecourse here on Saturday.

Magileto left a mark as he won in a record time of 1:09.17, breaking the previous best time of 1:09.37 set by Iron Age in the year 2022.

Democracy, the tote favourite was lurking in the fourth position, made a valiant effort, and his late take off made things Magileto as he latter was home with over a length to spare.

Punters took a heavy beating as only one favourite won in a card of 10 races for the day.

article-image

Results

1. The HPSL Bengali Cup (1000m): 1. Adoni's, 2. Arbitrage, 3. Mirae

2. The HPSL Bhojpuri Cup (1000m): 1. Untitled, 2. Mojo, 3. Moment Of Madness

3. The HPSL Gujarati Cup (1400m): 1. Luminosity, 2. Prince O' War, 3. Toofaan

4. The HPSL Kannada Cup (2400m): 1. Multicerse, 2. Chat, 3. Double Scotch

5. The HPSL Malayalam Cup (1400m):1. Sussing, 2. Esfir, 3. Midas Touch

6. The HPSL Punjabi Cup (1200m):1. Reminiscene, 2. Into The Storm, 3. Decacorn

7. The Dr S C Jain Sprinters' Championship (Gr.2; 1200m): 1. Magileto, 2. Democracy, 3. Joaquim

8. The HPSL Rajasthani Cup (1400m): 1. Bubbly Boy, 2. Lazarus, 3. Rambler

9. The HPSL Telugu Cup (1000m): 1. Dream Seller, 2. New Dimension, 3. Lord Vader

10.The HPSL-2024 Pan India Cup (1200m): 1. Scorcese, 1. Hagibis, 3. Malet Spring

