Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results To Not Be Announced Today, Confirms Chairman | IStock images

The Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC Result 2024 will not be released today, May 10, 2024, by the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, as reported by Hindustan Times. Class 10, 12 results would not be released today, MSBSHSE Board Chairman Sharad Gosavi told HT.

As usual, MSBSHSE officials will announce the results at a news conference. The top scorer's name, the overall pass %, the pass percentage by gender, the compartment test results, and other noteworthy data will all be disclosed by the board during the press conference.

Eligibility Criteria

In order to pass the MSBSHSE SSC exams, students need to receive at least 33 marks in each subject. 15,77,256 pupils registered for the SSC exam in the previous year, with 7,33,067 girls and 8,44,116 boys sitting the test.

Where to check results when announced?

-results.nic.in

-mahahsc.in

-mahahsscboard.in

-mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

-mahresult.nic.in

-results.gov.in

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board Exams 2024

This year, the Class 12 examination was held from February 21 to March 19, 2024, and the Class 10 board examination took place from March 1 to March 26, 2024. Additionally, there were two shifts for the Maharashtra SSC and HSC examination: a first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and a second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates can visit MSBSHSE's official website for further information.