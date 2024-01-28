CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL): French Rider Jordie Tixier Clinches A Thrilling Victory

Jordi Tixier, the renowned French rider from BB Racing and the 2018 Motocross World Champion, kicked off the debut of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) with a thrilling victory at the Chattrapathi Shivaji Stadium. In a mesmerising display of skill and speed under the vibrant floodlights, Tixier dominated the 450cc race for international riders, swiftly establishing a commanding lead of 25 meters after just one lap. With each turn, he widened the gap, clinching the inaugural moto with poise and finesse, much to the delight of the roaring crowd.

Meanwhile, Matt Moss of Australia, representing BigRock Motorsports, showcased his prowess by securing second place in the fiercely contested race. Despite losing the initial advantage, Moss, riding a Honda 450cc, remained a formidable contender throughout. Tixier's stellar performance set a high bar for the subsequent rounds, while Moss aims to bounce back in the upcoming races aboard his Kawasaki 450cc.

In the 250cc category for Indian and Asian riders, Ben Prasit Hallgren of Thailand seized an early lead, closely pursued by compatriots Athison Ruadero and Thanarat Penjan. However, Hallgren's misfortune paved the way for Penjan to claim victory aboard his Kawasaki 250cc, with Ruadero securing a commendable second place finish.

As the night unfolded, the excitement of the races continued to captivate spectators. The ISRL's journey now moves to Ahmedabad for the second round, followed by the exhilarating finale in New Delhi.