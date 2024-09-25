Pune Shocker: 23-Year-Old Drags 85-Year-Old Woman to Staircase and Rapes Her in Upscale Society Building in Mahalunge; Arrested

A heinous incident has come to light from Mahalunge in Pune where a 23-year-old man raped an 85-year-old woman by dragging her down the stairs of her residential building.

The crime took place between 6:30 and 7:15 pm on September 22, 2024, in an upscale society located in Mahalunge in Pune. The accused, identified as Om Jayachandra Puri (23), a resident of Pune, worked as an electrician and was in the society for a repair job.

He dragged her out of the flat

According to the police, the 85-year-old victim was walking in the open space in front of her flat around 6:30 pm, as part of her usual routine. Puri saw the woman, grabbed her face, and dragged her down the stairs, forcing her into an open space on the seventh floor, where he raped her. Puri also attempted to kill the woman before fleeing the scene.

Victim was found with her lips bleeding

When the victim did not return home after some time, her family began searching for her and found her lying under the stairs with her lips bleeding.

She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Baner. A complaint was registered at the Hinjewadi Police Station under relevant sections 64(1), 109, 118(1), and 115(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023 Act.