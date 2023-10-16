Mumbai Football League: Kalina United Score Easy 6-0 Victory

The last year’s losing finalists Kalina United dished a brilliant combined performance and charged to a facile 6-0 win against an inexperienced and youthful Oceanics Sports Club in a round-2 match of the Kalina Football League (KFL) 2023, organised by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee under the auspice of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church ground, Kalina.

The fancied Kalina United outfit dominated play from the outset and scored at regular intervals to run away to a big win. Strikers Kiran Jadhav, Cedric D’Mello, Lalith Kumar Bangera, Alistair D’Souza, Anthony Machado and Bunty Gowda, all contributed with a goal each to complete the winning tally.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Air India Colony Boys had quite a fight on hand before they managed to carve out a hard-fought 1-0 win against a spirited Kalina Village Boys Green in the second match of the day. Striker Kalpesh Rane scored the decisive winning goal.

Earlier, JP United proved too good for Kalina Village Boys Orange and romped to a comfortable 3-0 victory. Leading United’s charge to victory was striker Macdon Pillai who slammed home two goals and Akshay Jadhav who chipped in with one to round-off the scoreline.

The Egyptian Boys also had things their own way and registered an identical 3-0 win against Kalina Rangers in the fourth match of the day. Striker Ashfaq Khan scored a brace of goals while Naresh Bhaji scored one to complete Egyptian Boys victory.

Results – Round-2: J.P. United 3 (Macdon Pillai 2, Akshay Jadhav) beat Kalina Village Boys Orange 0.

Air India Colony Boys 1 (Kalpesh Rane) beat Kalina Village Boys Green 0.

Kalina United 6 (Kiran Jadhav, Cedric D’Mello, Lalith Kumar Bangera, Alistair D’Souza, Anthony Machado, Bunty Gowda) beat Oceanics Sports Club 0.

Egyptian Boys 3 (Ashfaq Khan 2, Naresh Bhaji) beat Kalina Rangers 0.