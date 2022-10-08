e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMumbai: DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit seizes 50 bricks of cocaine worth Rs 502 crore

The container was intercepted at Nhava Sheva port on October 6.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 01:28 PM IST
Mumbai: DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit seizes 50 bricks of cocaine worth Rs 502 crore | ANI
Mumbai: The DRI Mumbai Zonal Unit seized around 50 bricks made of 50.23 kgs of cocaine, valued at Rs 502 crore in the illicit market from a container carrying pears and green apples, imported from South Africa, reported ANI.

Upon examination of the said consignment, it was revealed that a large number of bricks made up of high-quality cocaine and weighing approximately 1 kg each, were concealed inside the boxes of green apples.

This cocaine was getting imported in the name of the same importer who was earlier arrested by DRI in a case of seizure of 198 kg meth and 9 Kg cocaine from the consignment of oranges originating from South Africa, earlier this month, in Vashi. This is one of the largest seizures of cocaine attempted to be smuggled through sea containers in the recent past.

The importer was arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act.

This is a part of a series of large drug seizures made by DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit ranging from 198 kg of methamphetamine and 9kg of cocaine to 16 Kg of heroin in the last 10 days.

