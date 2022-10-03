Mumbai: Ugandan woman held by customs with cocaine worth Rs 9.80 crore

The officers from the Mumbai Airport Customs on Monday arrested a Ugandan national woman for allegedly trying to smuggle cocaine worth Rs 9.80 crore at the at International Airport.

According to the Customs, on Monday officers seized 980 grams cocaine worth Rs 9.8 crore from an Ugandan lady passenger who had arrived by Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa.

"The contraband was seized under NDPS, which was found concealed by the passenger in her undergarments. The passenger has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody," said a customs official.

The officials are now probing where the contraband was sourced from and who was supposed to receive the consignment.

