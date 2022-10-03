e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Ugandan woman held by customs with cocaine worth Rs 9.80 crore

Mumbai: Ugandan woman held by customs with cocaine worth Rs 9.80 crore

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The officers from the Mumbai Airport Customs on Monday arrested a Ugandan national woman for allegedly trying to smuggle cocaine worth Rs 9.80 crore at the at International Airport.

According to the Customs, on Monday officers seized 980 grams cocaine worth Rs 9.8 crore from an Ugandan lady passenger who had arrived by Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa. 

"The contraband was seized under NDPS, which was found concealed by the passenger in her undergarments. The passenger has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody," said a customs official.

The officials are now probing where the contraband was sourced from and who was supposed to receive the consignment.

Read Also
Mumbai: 44-year-old foreign national arrested with 110 grams of cocaine worth Rs 33 lakh
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Another AC local reports water leakage on Central Railway

Mumbai: Another AC local reports water leakage on Central Railway

Navi Mumbai: Woman loses Rs 1.47 lakh to cyber fraudster

Navi Mumbai: Woman loses Rs 1.47 lakh to cyber fraudster

Mumbai: Court extends the custody of five PFI members

Mumbai: Court extends the custody of five PFI members

Mumbai: City to soon have firefighting drones capable of extinguishing blaze at high-rises

Mumbai: City to soon have firefighting drones capable of extinguishing blaze at high-rises

Mumbai: Two held with country-made pistols, bullets

Mumbai: Two held with country-made pistols, bullets