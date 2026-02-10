Palghar News: Snake On Pani Puri Cart Sparks Food Safety Concerns In Virar

Snake On Pani Puri Cart Sparks Food Safety Concerns In Virar |

Palghar: Pani puri, one of India’s most popular and affordable street foods, is enjoyed by people across all age groups. However, concerns regarding hygiene and food safety have been growing in recent times, especially with several disturbing videos circulating on social media showing unhygienic food preparation practices.

Snake Found On Cart

In a shocking incident reported from Virar, a green-coloured snake was allegedly found on a pani puri cart located on a busy street in the city. The incident has triggered panic among citizens and raised serious questions about the safety of street food.

Panic Among Customers

According to eyewitnesses, the snake suddenly emerged from behind the materials kept on the cart while customers were present. The unexpected sight left people frightened, causing chaos and commotion in the area. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Video Goes Viral

Some local youths recorded the incident on their mobile phones, and the video has since gone viral on social media platforms. With the help of local residents and snake rescuers, the reptile was safely removed, preventing any major mishap.

Food Safety Concerns Resurface

The incident has once again brought attention to the lack of hygiene at roadside food stalls. Experts and citizens have expressed concern over open storage of food items, poor sanitation, questionable water quality, and improper food handling practices, all of which can pose serious health risks.

Residents Demand Action

Following the incident, many residents have begun questioning whether consuming street-side pani puri is truly safe. They have also demanded that vendors be given clear and strict hygiene guidelines.

