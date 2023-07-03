WATCH: 'Chee!' Viral Video Of 'Egg Panipuri' Leaves Foodies Upset | Instagram

For all those who love to begin their day with egg burji or omelette, here's a street food that might impress you. A video of a street vendor preparing 'Egg Panipuri' has surfaced on the internet and gone viral. The food dish has not interested netizens but instead made them upset over the weird recipe.

Would you ever give 'Egg Panipuri' a try? Check out the viral video below.

What's in the food reel?

The video left people questioning the dish of its existence and whether it was even a little qualified to fall under the category of a 'panipuri' as there was no puri or pani used in the preparation. The Instagram reel that captures the process of getting 'Egg Panipuri' on a plate shows the egg as the base of the stuffing/filling. The egg is placed on a plate and then richly filled with tomato sauce, cream, cheese, and masala.

Check comments

The food creation received a big No from Instagram users who expressed their strong displeasure towards it. The bizarre dish made people search for a cringe button or a dislike option to rate the food item on social media. "Where is the Pani and Puri," netizens typed in the comments section after noticing that the common ingredients used in a regular panipuri were missing from its tweaked version.