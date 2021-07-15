Mumbai: 44-year-old foreign national arrested with 110 grams of cocaine worth Rs 33 lakh

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Mumbai crime branch arrested a 44-year-old foreign national and recovered 110 grams of cocaine worth Rs 33 lakh on Thursday. ANC officials said that a police constable with Azad Maidan unit received information of a foreign national coming to South Mumbai to make a drug deal.

Accordingly, ANC officials laid a trap and caught hold of the accused. The accused was caught in the wee hours of Thursday near pole number FR/ 136, near Loha bhavan bus stop, towards Wadibunder, PD Mello road, Mumbai.

The police said the arrested accused has been identified as Umunna Andubuisi Williams (44), a cloth trader and resident of sector 27, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. "We have seized 110 grams of cocaine worth Rs 33 lakh. He allegedly supplied the drugs to peddlers and customers in Mumbai", said Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANC.

Nalawade said that a case had been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, 1985. "We are checking the supply chain of Williams", said the police officer.