Mumbai: DRI seizes 16kg heroin worth over Rs 80 crores at international airport; one arrested

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested seized 16kg of heroin which is worth more than Rs 80 crores at the international airport. The DRI also made an arrest in the case on Wednesday, the agency said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Binu John, a resident of Kerala.

DRI had received information about the accused carrying narcotics and was detained as soon as he reached the airport. His luggage was checked however the officials did not find anything. Then his trolley bag was thoroughly checked; the drugs were stuffed in fake cavity.

The DRI registered a case under the NDPS Act and arrested him.

The accused John told the DRI that a foreign national had given him one thousand US dollars as commission to take him to India, the accused also disclosed the names of other associates.

DRI is now probing these names, DRI is also now finding out whether John was involved in the smuggling of drugs in India earlier also.