Mumbai: DRI busts international drug smuggling racket, seizes 3.5 kgs of hydroponic weed; two arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has unearthed an international smuggling racket in a multi-agency coordinated operation across three states and seized hydroponic weed valued at Rs 2.3 crore. The DRI has further arrested two persons in connection with the case, agency sources said Sunday.

According to the DRI, based on specific intelligence received, officers of DRI Mumbai seized 3.5 kgs of Hydroponic Weed from a USA-origin postal consignment, declared as ‘food items’ at Foreign Post Office, Mumbai. The said consignment was consigned to Hyderabad, Telangana.

"Sustained investigation revealed that the cartel operated from different states and the consignment was to be exchanged in Delhi instead of sending it to Hyderabad at the consignee address. Surveillance was kept and two persons, including the mastermind of the cartel, were arrested in Hyderabad," said a DRI official.

He added, "Further investigation revealed the use of dark web in placing the order from USA and use of cryptocurrency in making payment for the same. A total of 5.3 kilograms of ganja (Hydroponic Weed) having a value of Rs 2.36 crores in the illicit market has been recovered and seized in this case including 1.8 kgs seized from Delhi."