Kandivali shooting: Two from Gujarat held for firing that killed 1 and injured 3

Representative Image |

Two persons were nabbed from Gujarat in connection with a firing incident in Kandivali West in Mumbai in which one person was killed and three injured, a police official said on Saturday.

According to the Kandivali police, the incident occurred around 12 amon Saturday at Laljipada on Link Road.

"We were informed about the incident around 12.15 am. The victims were all standing in a group, when the two accused came on a motorcycle and fired four rounds, in which one person was killed and three others were injured. The accused persons immediately fled the scene. Further investigation is underway," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone-11, Vishal Thakur.

The deceased has been identified as Ankit Yadav, and the three injured people were Abhinas Dabholkar, Manish Gupta, and Prakash Narayan, who have been undergoing treatment at Shatabdi hospital.

The prime accused identified in the case is Sonu Paswan, who knew the victim and had a fallout with him and the others during the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations.

"The accused had fled to nearby Borivali on a scooter and then to Gujarat from there. A two-member Crime Branch team comprising Assistant Inspector Mansigh Patil and API Ghone picked up the two accused from Gujarat," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection-1) Sangramsingh Nishandar said.

The accused are being brought to Mumbai after which they will be formally placed under arrest, police said.

(with inputs from PTI)