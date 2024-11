MSSA U-13 Inter School Basketball: RN Podar Santacruz Blank Amulak Amichand

RN Podar school girls |

RN Podar Santacruz girls team was in top form as they blanked Amulak Amichand 20-0 in the 72nd Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) U-13 basketball inter school tournament. Podar hoopsters were in top form not allowing their rivals to launch attack or defend.

In another match, much fancied Don Bosco International Matunga defeated Yashodham High school 21-2. Dr Pillai Global, Gorai put out a good fight against Podar International CBSE in another encounter before going down 0-6.

Dr Pillai Global, Gorai basketball team |

U-13 Basketball Results

Podar Intl CBSE 14 beat Billabong High Malad 01; Bombay Scottish Mahim 26 beat The Green Acres 01; Lakshadham 04 beat Rustamji Cambridge 02; Jamnabai Narsee 05 beat Dr Pillai Global Academy 02; Nita Mukesh Ambani 13 beat St. Mary's ICSE & ISC 10; Janki Devi Public School 16 beat Ascend Intl School 02; Edubridge International School 07 beat SVKM JV Parekh 00; Don Bosco International Matunga 21 beat Yashodham High school 02; CNS & ND Parekh ICSE 20 beat Anand Vishwa Gurukul Thane 02; Bombay Scottish Powai 11 beat Dr. Antonio Da Silva High School 00; Ascend Intl School 08 beat SVKM JV Parekh 'B' 00; Lakshadham High school 05 beat Gundecha Education Kandivali 02; Jamnabai Narsee 11 beat AVM Bandra East 10; Edubridge International School 08 beat CNS Kandivali 02; Dr. Pillai Global Academy 00 lost to AVM Bandra East 04; CNS Kandivali 10 beat SVKM JV Parekh 00; Universal School Thane 00 lost to CNM ND Parekh 28; Dr Pillai Global 00 lost to Podar Intl CBSE 06; RN Podar, Santacruz 20 beat Amulak Amichand 00