28th Bombay YMCA Open State Level Basketball Tournament: Central Railway Triumphs In Women's Category

The Bombay YMCA's 28th Open State Level Basketball Tournament concluded today after an action-packed series of matches held from October 20 to November 9 at the YMCA Ghatkopar branch.

Showcasing the best basketball talent in Maharashtra, 124 teams participated from cities across the state, including Pune, Nashik, Wardha, and Raigad.

Mr. Noel Ammanna, President of Bombay YMCA and the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony held at the Ghatkopar YMCA, awarded trophies to the competition winners. Also present on the occasion were Mr. Bobby Kunder, Chairman of Ghatkopar YMCA, Mr. Austin Kunder, General Secretary of Bombay YMCA, Ms. Sheetal Gupta, Secretary of the Ghatkopar Branch, along with YMCA secretaries and honorary members of Bombay YMCA.

Final Results:

- U/13 Girls: Winner - Pronets Club; Runner-Up - Hi5 Youth Foundation

- U/13 Boys: Winner - Nagpada Basketball Association; Runner-Up - Pronets Club

- U/16 Boys: Winner - Mastan YMCA; Runner-Up - YMCA International House

- U/16 Girls: Winner - Fatima Sports Club; Runner-Up - Pronets Club

- Women: Winner - Central Railway; Runner-Up - Western Railway

- Men: Winner - Nagpada Basketball Association; Runner-Up - Pune Customs

Austin Kunder, General Secretary of Bombay YMCA, shared, “We are proud to have hosted one of Maharashtra’s premier basketball events. The impressive turnout and level of competition underscore the popularity and caliber of this tournament. It’s an honor to witness the passion and talent displayed by young and seasoned players alike.”

Noel Ammanna, President of Bombay YMCA, emphasized the organization’s commitment to youth and sports as it celebrates its sesquicentennial year. “The YMCA has been dedicated to community service and athletic development for 150 years, producing international players who have represented India. Events like this are integral to fostering the next generation of sports talent.”

The 16-day event, made possible by the generous sponsorship of Connectwell Industries Pvt. Ltd., the Lakdawala Group of Companies, and NeXtec, brought together players of all ages, showcasing fierce competition and camaraderie across six categories: U/13 Boys, U/13 Girls, U/16 Boys, U/16 Girls, Women, and Men.