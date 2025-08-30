10 Dead, 4 Missing As Rains And Landslides Hit Manimahesh Yatra In Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba District

At least 10 pilgrims have lost their lives, four are still missing, and seven others have been injured as the annual Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district faces severe disruption this year. | X @ANI

Shimla: At least 10 pilgrims have lost their lives, four are still missing, and seven others have been injured as the annual Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district faces severe disruption this year, officials said on Saturday.

Heavy rains, landslides, and adverse weather conditions have wreaked havoc on the pilgrimage, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Speaking to the media in Shimla, DC Rana, Special Secretary to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, said the injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, while State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local mountain rescue teams are continuing the search for the missing pilgrims.

#WATCH | Chamba, Himachal Pradesh: Manimahesh Yatra temporarily suspended due to bad weather. pic.twitter.com/FIbarqXwnG — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2025

"Continuous rainfall and landslides had blocked the road link between Bharmour and Chamba, leaving pilgrims stranded along higher trekking routes and near streams. Once the weather cleared, rescue teams launched extensive operations to bring the pilgrims to safety. So far, about 6,000 pilgrims have been rescued and shifted to Chamba," Rana said.

Helicopter sorties were deployed to evacuate sick and physically weak pilgrims, with several undergoing treatment at Chamba Medical College.

Rana said that the Chamba-Pathankot highway has been restored, and mobile connectivity has been partially restored; however, the Chamba-Bharmour route still faces multiple landslide blockages.

"Local administration has used buses where roads are open, and in areas where roads remain blocked, pilgrims have been guided out through foot tracks," he added.

On the yatra route, food and shelter arrangements have been ensured through langar committees, local eateries and police assistance, while additional RTRF teams have been sent to evacuate those stranded on foot trails.

Read Also India's First Tempered Glass Manufacturing Plant Inaugurated In Noida

Rana said that so far this year, 164 people have died in rain-related disasters across Himachal Pradesh, with 40 still missing. Separately, 153 people have lost their lives in road accidents. "Most of the deaths during the Manimahesh Yatra were due to oxygen deficiency and hypothermia," he said.

Between August 24 and 26, heavy rainfall caused widespread damage in Chamba, Kangra and Lahaul-Spiti districts. The SDMA has pegged the total losses in the state at about Rs 2,700 crore.

Traditionally, the yatra will officially conclude by tomorrow. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is visiting the affected areas to oversee relief operations.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)