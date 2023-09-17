Asmita Khelo India Women's (U-17) Basketball League: Hoopers Club Clinch Asmita U-17 Crown

Hooper Club, Matunga played consistently and with their overall superiority went on to emerge worthy champions of the Asmita Khelo India women’s (under-17) basketball league.

The Matunga girls had won both their first two matches against Fatima Club, Vidyavihar and KC College, Churchgate, in the 4-team ‘Super League’. The third round-robin match against Dominic Savio, Andheri washed out due to the rains at the Fatima High School courts, Vidyavihar late Saturday evening.

As a result, Hoopers Club with a tally of seven points finished in pole position in the Super League and clinched the top honours. Fatima Club and Dominic Savio finished with five points each (1 win each – 3 points, 1 washed out – 1 point and 1 loss – 1 participation point). But, Fatima who had defeated Dominic Savio were declared runners-up on the head-to-head basis. Dominic Savio was third and K.C. College finished in fourth position with 3 participation points.

Earlier, in the second round-robin league match, Hoopers Club brushed aside a strong challenge from Fatima Club by recording a hard-fought 34-23 win after gaining a 15-11 half-time advantage.

Consistent shooters Arya Bhalekar 18 points, Asiya Khan with seven points and Afza Khan with six points steered Hoopers Club to their second straight win. Jiya Singh with nine points and Anusha Rao with six points tried their best to keep Fatima Club in the fight.

In the other match, Dominic Savio, Andheri riding on the fine efforts from Ilisha A. 12 points, Anushka S. 11 points and Vedika S. 7 points defeated K.C. College 33-25 after racing to a 16-12 half-time lead. For K.C. College Arpita Mayekar was the top-scorer with 11 points and Siddhi Dalvi 8 points.

Arya Bhalekar of Hoopers Club was later adjudged as the ‘Most Valuable Player’ of the tournament, while Tvisha Lakkashetti of Dominic Savio was declared as the ‘Most Promising Player’ of the tournament.

Results: 2nd round-robin league: Dominic Savio, Andheri (Ilisha A 12, Anushka S 11, Vedika S 7) beat KC College (Arpita Mayekar 11, Siddhi Dalvi 8) 33-25 (half-time: 16-12).

Hoopers Club (Arya Bhalekar 18, Asiya Khan 7, Afza Khan 6) beat Fatima Club (Jiya Singh 9, Anusha Rao 6) 34-23 (half-time: 15-11).