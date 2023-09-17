 Asmita Khelo India Women's (U-17) Basketball League: Hoopers Club Clinch Asmita U-17 Crown
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsAsmita Khelo India Women's (U-17) Basketball League: Hoopers Club Clinch Asmita U-17 Crown

Asmita Khelo India Women's (U-17) Basketball League: Hoopers Club Clinch Asmita U-17 Crown

The Matunga girls had won both their first two matches against Fatima Club, Vidyavihar and KC College, Churchgate, in the 4-team ‘Super League’.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 06:43 PM IST
article-image

Hooper Club, Matunga played consistently and with their overall superiority went on to emerge worthy champions of the Asmita Khelo India women’s (under-17) basketball league.

The Matunga girls had won both their first two matches against Fatima Club, Vidyavihar and KC College, Churchgate, in the 4-team ‘Super League’. The third round-robin match against Dominic Savio, Andheri washed out due to the rains at the Fatima High School courts, Vidyavihar late Saturday evening.

As a result, Hoopers Club with a tally of seven points finished in pole position in the Super League and clinched the top honours. Fatima Club and Dominic Savio finished with five points each (1 win each – 3 points, 1 washed out – 1 point and 1 loss – 1 participation point). But, Fatima who had defeated Dominic Savio were declared runners-up on the head-to-head basis. Dominic Savio was third and K.C. College finished in fourth position with 3 participation points.

Read Also
Khelo India Women's Basketball League: Hooper Club Overcomes KC College In Thriller
article-image

Earlier, in the second round-robin league match, Hoopers Club brushed aside a strong challenge from Fatima Club by recording a hard-fought 34-23 win after gaining a 15-11 half-time advantage.

Consistent shooters Arya Bhalekar 18 points, Asiya Khan with seven points and Afza Khan with six points steered Hoopers Club to their second straight win. Jiya Singh with nine points and Anusha Rao with six points tried their best to keep Fatima Club in the fight.

In the other match, Dominic Savio, Andheri riding on the fine efforts from Ilisha A. 12 points, Anushka S. 11 points and Vedika S. 7 points defeated K.C. College 33-25 after racing to a 16-12 half-time lead. For K.C. College Arpita Mayekar was the top-scorer with 11 points and Siddhi Dalvi 8 points.

Arya Bhalekar of Hoopers Club was later adjudged as the ‘Most Valuable Player’ of the tournament, while Tvisha Lakkashetti of Dominic Savio was declared as the ‘Most Promising Player’ of the tournament.

Results: 2nd round-robin league: Dominic Savio, Andheri (Ilisha A 12, Anushka S 11, Vedika S 7) beat KC College (Arpita Mayekar 11, Siddhi Dalvi 8) 33-25 (half-time: 16-12).

Hoopers Club (Arya Bhalekar 18, Asiya Khan 7, Afza Khan 6) beat Fatima Club (Jiya Singh 9, Anusha Rao 6) 34-23 (half-time: 15-11).

Read Also
MSSA Badminton: Tale Of Two Rivals
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mohammed Siraj Heroics Help India Steamroll Sri Lanka To Lift Record-Extending 8th Asia Cup Title

Mohammed Siraj Heroics Help India Steamroll Sri Lanka To Lift Record-Extending 8th Asia Cup Title

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj Dedicates Man Of The Match Prize Money Of ₹4.15 Lakh To Sri...

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj Dedicates Man Of The Match Prize Money Of ₹4.15 Lakh To Sri...

'Feels Like A Dream': Mohammed Siraj Ecstatic After Historic 6-Wicket Haul vs Sri Lanka In Asia Cup...

'Feels Like A Dream': Mohammed Siraj Ecstatic After Historic 6-Wicket Haul vs Sri Lanka In Asia Cup...

Kolkata Police Issue Arrest Warrant Against Bollywood Actress Zareen Khan In Cheating Case

Kolkata Police Issue Arrest Warrant Against Bollywood Actress Zareen Khan In Cheating Case

Manipur Horror: Indian Army Soldier Abducted & Killed In Imphal, His 10-Yr-Old Son Witnessed The...

Manipur Horror: Indian Army Soldier Abducted & Killed In Imphal, His 10-Yr-Old Son Witnessed The...