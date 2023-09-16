 Khelo India Women's Basketball League: Hooper Club Overcomes KC College In Thriller
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
Hooper Club produced a combined fighting performance and managed to snatch a thrilling and tense 29-28 victory against a determined KC College SC in a Super League match of the Asmita Khelo India women’s (under-17) basketball league, played at the Fatima High School courts, Vidyavihar late Friday evening.

In an evenly matched and absorbing contest Hoopers Club started strongly and at the end of the first quarter raced to a 13-7 lead, but they drew a blank in the second and K.C. College girls scored 8 points during this period to enjoy a 15-13 half-time advantage.

On resumption, both teams managed to score 5 points each before Hoopers Club came good in the fourth quarter scoring a high 11 points against 7 by the rivals and that helped clinch the match in their favour.

Hoopers were well-served by Asiya Khan 8 points, Rutuja Nalawade 7 points and Arya Balekar and Afza Khan both contributing 5 points each. For K.C. College their ace shooters Arpita Mayekar and Siddhi Dalvi scored 8 and 7 points respectively while Angel Gonder added 5 points.

In another match, Fatima Club were in good form and defeated Dominic Savio SC 44-34 after leading 19-13 at the end of the halfway stage on Saturday evening. The Fatima girls combined nicely and scored their baskets through Harshali Jadhav 13 points, Jiya Singh 10 points, Anusha Rao 9 points and Swarangi Borhade 6 points to complete a deserving win. Dominic Savio scored their points through the efforts of Vedika S. 14 points, Ilisha A. 10 points and Tvisha L. 7 points.

Results – Super League round-1: Hoopers Club (Asiya Khan 8, Rutuja Nalawade 7, Arya Balekar 5, Afza Khan 5) beat K.C. College (Arpita Mayekar 8, Siddhi Dalvi 7, Angel Gonder 5) 29-28 (half-time: 13-15).

Fatima Club (Harshali Jadhav 13, Jiya Singh 10, Anusha Rao 9, Swarangi Borhade 6) beat Dominic Savio SC (Vedika S. 14, Ilisha A. 10, Tvisha 7) 44-34 (half-time: 19-13).

