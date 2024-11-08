 28th Bombay YMCA Open State Level Basketball Tournament: Grand Finale on Friday and Saturday
This 21-day mega event has seen participation from 124 teams across Maharashtra

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
28th Bombay YMCA Open State Level Basketball Tournament at Ghatkopar on Friday and Saturday |

Total 124 Teams from across Maharashtra competed in the 28th Bombay YMCA Open State Level Basketball Tournament at Ghatkopar since October 20, 2024. The junior finals were slated for Friday while U-16 girls, men's and women's finals will be played on Saturday. The basketball players from these teams from across Maharashtra, like Pune, Nashik, Wardha, and Raigad-competed fiercely to entertain the spectators.

This 21-day mega event has seen participation from teams such as Central Railway, Western Railway, Mumbai Police, Pune Police, Pune Customs, Railway Police, Indian Gymkhana, DAV Public School, Kanakia International School, and NBA, among others. The tournament features a competitive lineup across six categories: U/13 Boys, U/13 Girls, U/16 Boys, U/16 Girls, Women, and Men.

"The tournament has been sponsored by Connectwell Industries Pvt. Ltd., the Lakdawala Group of Companies, NeXtec, and the dedicated support of Bombay YMCA members. Their contributions have been instrumental in fostering a vibrant and competitive environment, allowing young athletes and experienced players alike to showcase their skills at the state level," a press release from the organisers said.

"The Bombay YMCA Open State Level Basketball Tournament is one of the most sought-after competitions among professional basketball players. The participation of 124 teams in this 28th state-level tournament is itself a testament to its popularity," Austin Kunder, General Secretary of Bombay YMCA, said.

Noel Amanna, President, Bombay YMCA, said, "Bombay YMCA is in its sesquicentennial year. Serving communities in and around the mega city of Mumbai for the last 150 years, we have produced many international players who have represented our country and brought honor to our nation."

Final Matches Schedule:

Matches on November 9, 2024:

4:30 PM – U/16 Girls Final: Fatima Sports Club vs. Pronets

5:30 PM – Women’s Final: Central Railway vs. Western Railway

6:30 PM – Men’s Final: Central Railway vs. NBA

