Nagpada Basketball Association: Mastan YMCA cagers too good

Mumbai: Mastan YMCA cagers were on a roll and breezed past Transpire SC by an authoritative 81-61 point margin after take a 56-30 half-time lead in a men’s match of the Nagpada Basketball Association (NBA) organised NBA Invitational Basketball tournament and played under floodlights at the NBA basketball courts.

The Mastan YMCA outfit started aggressively and dominated the first two quarters scoring 29-14 and 27-16 points to take complete control. Leading their charge was Kshaunish Kapoor (28 points), Ashraf Siddiqui (15 points) and Sameer Qureshi (17 points). For Transpire SC the top scorers were Yusuf Sayyed (19 points), Sanket S. (15 points) and Siddhant Shinde (16 points).

Earlier, Mastan YMCA youngsters also enjoyed a successful outing as they easily defeated Hi-5 66-26 points after racing to a half-time 41-17 lead in a junior boys (under-18) encounter. Afaiz K (11), Taufiq A. (10) and Adnan S.

(8) were responsible for Mastan’s victory while Vishal

Pal (14) and Yogesh K. (8) managed to score for the losing side.

In a closely contested women’s match, Indian Gymkhana trailed Borivali YMCA 10-13 at the break, but came back to snatch a 27-24 final verdict. Rachael Netto (9) and Devika Naidu (6) were the main scorers for Indian Gymkhana, while Borivali YMCA scored through Auria D. (11) and Onella F. (9).