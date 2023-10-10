 MSSA Inter-School Football: Bombay Scottish Clinch Under-12 Titles
MSSA Inter-School Football: Bombay Scottish Clinch Under-12 Titles



FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
article-image

Bombay Scottish Boys and Girls U-12 team added another feather to their crown with both teams exhibiting some exceptional game of football to clinch the MSSA inter-school football championships at Dadar Parsi grounds.

The girls started the final day with the typical Scottish style of playing possession football but were kept at bay during match time by Canosa School. The Scottishites netted all the spot kicks to seal their victory and march as winners. The final score of 2-0 was courtesy penalty shoot outs.

The mounting pressure on the boys made them shine like diamonds against a gritty Don Bosco team who played the second final of the day. The Bosco defence was steady until Vivan Patel’s long range shot found the net in the 28th minute.

