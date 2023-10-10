Mumbai Football League: Giri Strikes in Rhema’s Win

Himanshu Giri’s lone strike enabled Rhema FC get the better of Colaba FC by a narrow 1-0 margin in a Men’s Super Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday. Giri struck the winning goal in the 24th minute.

Earlier, Mumbai Ultras FC put up a solid fighting performance and defeated Bombay YMCA by a 7-2 margin in a high-scoring encounter. Leading Mumbai Ultras charge to victory was their enterprising and prolific striker Joyson Chettiar who scored a brace of goals. Chettiar’s teammates Deavy Songara, Aditya Shah, Dhawal Tandel, Pratik Rahangdale and Sreyas Zele, all chipped in with one goal apiece. Bombay YMCA scored their goals through Ummer Ansari and Mohammed Lakdawala efforts.

In the first match of the day, Tarun Sporting did well to prevail over Football School of India by a 4-2 scoreline. For Tarun Sporting the goals came through the efforts of Dhiraj Meher who hit the target twice and Yatin Gothankar and Dhaval Waghela, both scoring one goal each. Partha Maity and Dawson D’Cruz scored for the losing side.

