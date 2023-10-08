Ahmed Sailor Inter-School Football Tournament: St Lawrence Clinch The Title Beating Don Bosco, Borivali

St Lawrence players celebrate their victory. | Salman Ansari

St Lawrence High school, Khadiwali defeated Don Bosco, Borivali 4-2 to lift the Ahmed Sailor inter-school football tournament, at the Cooperage ground here on Sunday.

The side which defeated the defending champions Don Bosco, Matunga annexed this trophy for the first time. "This is for the first time we have won this championship, said their coach Laxmn Bisht soon after the match.

"It was not our day and the boys failed to ding the target," said Abas Ali, the Don Bosco coach aftyer the teams failed to break the deadlock in the regular time for the introduction of the tie-breaker.

Prem Mishra, Ayush Pandya, Shivam Yadav and Subham Patkar scored for the winners while only Leroy D'Silva and Jaden Alex found the net for Don Bosco, Borvali.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)