 MSSA Badminton: Arya Mandir's Jhalani Bounces Back To Beat Mihira S Mainkar
Mihira looked promising taking a four-point lead (16-12) at one stage, but Jhalani came back strongly taking six points on the trot to race to a 18-16.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 09:37 PM IST
Mihira S Mainkar CMN School Vile Parle lost to Jhalani Khanak of VSW Arya Vidya Mandir, Bandra 18-21 in a close encounter in the MSSA unde-12 inter-school badminton, at the Bombay Gymkhana, here on Tuesday.

Mihira looked promising taking a four-point lead (16-12) at one stage, but Jhalani came back strongly taking six points on the trot to race to a 18-16. The Arya Mandir lass gave away two more points before notching the game 21-18.

Ranked players, Castellino, the No 1 and second seed Harshit Myra Goradia forged ahead with 21-3 wins over Anika Singh and Gaba Amaira respectively.

It was an easy outing for Top seed Hazel Joshi in under-10 girls as she came clean with a 21-0 score against Divya Tiwari.

Results

Girls (U-10): Suhaira Kazi (Jasudben M.L. School, Khar) bt Smriti Katoch (Arya Vidyamandir Bandra, West) 21-13,

Elisha Kenjali (St. Gregorios H.S. Chembur) bt Spruha Abhijit Kulkarni (C.P.Goenka International School, Borivali) 21-19, Bhatt Unnatti (St. Annes High School, Fort) bt Mishka Agarwal 21-7 (Pawar Public School Bhandup), Misra Samikshaa (Viyda Vikasni School, Vasai) bt Ananad Mihika (The Somaiya School, Vidyavihar) 21-1, Bhutada Nihsika (St. Francis School Boirvali) bt Pahal Manish Khandelwal (Children Academy, Ashok Nagar) 21-12, Jain Nishita (Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Kandivali, East) bt Shah Hetvi (Kapol Vidyanidhi Int. School, Kandivali) 21-14, Dalmia Kimaya (The Cathedral & John Connon School, Fort) bt Heeya Bhanushali (Pawar Public School Bhandup) 21-12, Sia Sidhpura (Jasudben M.L. School, Khar) bt Angel Tripathi (Lilavatibai Podar ISC Khar West) 21-4, Tanaya Dattani (Witty Int. Borivali) bt Haesha Subramaniam (Mount Litera School, Bandra) Antara 21-6, Pai Shanaya (R.N. Podar School, Santacruz) bt Shanvi Karnataki (Podar Int. CBSE Powai) 21-6, R Singh (V.C.W.Arya Vidya Mandir Bandra East) bt Arvika Singh (Navy Children School, Colaba) 21-18, Manasvi Vichare (Pawar Public School Bhandup) bt Shrvya Das (Podar Int. CBSE Powai) 21-5, Hiti Shah (Jamnabai Narsee School, Vile Parle) bt Reva nerurkar (Balmohan Vidyamandir Eng. Dadar) 21-8, S Ganita (Shri Balaji International School, Malad) bt Kavya Bhaeti (Gundecha Education Academy, Kandivali) 21-6, Salot Prisha (St. Francis School Boirvali) bt M Reshamwala (The Cathedral & John Connon School, Fort) 21-10, Fatima Warsi (Christ Church School, ICSE Byculla) bt A Vrisha (Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Mulund) 21-10, Rao Shriya (The Somaiya School, Vidyavihar) bt S Godambe (St. Annes High School, Fort) 21-7, Maniyar Inaya (St. Annes High School, Fort) bt I Sahasrabhudhe (D.G. Khetan International School, Malad West) 21-12, Goyal Khrisha (Viyda Vikasni School, Vasai) bt Radhi Kapodia (JBCN International School, Parel) 21-2, S Fernandes (Vibgyor Rise and Chnicholi Bunder, Malad) bt A Shah (Shishuvan School. Matunga) 21-19, H Ghatge (Pawar Public School Bhandup) bt D Majmudar (Gundecha Education Academy, Kandivali) 21-19, A Iyer (St. Gregorios H.S. Chembur ) bt S Gaur (Jasudben M.L. School, Khar) 21-6, H Joshi (Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Mulund) [1] bt D Tiwari (The Cathedral & John Connon School, Fort) 21-0, S Prabhugaonkar (Rustomjee Cambridge Int. School) bt S Kazi (Jasudben M.L. School, Khar) 21-3, E Kenjali (St. Gregorios H.S. Chembur ) bt A Verma (The J.B. Vachha High School, Dadar) 21-5, T Patwardhan (The J.B.Petit High School, Fort) bt U Bhatt (St. Annes High School, Fort) 21-14, A Singh (Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vid. Malad-West) bt R Jewel (Gundecha Education Academy, Kandivali) 21-17, S Misra (Viyda Vikasni School, Vasai) bt A Save (Balmohan Vidyamandir Eng. Dadar) 21-1, R Rinayra (Bombay Scottish School, Mahim) bt N Bhutada (St. Francis School Boirvali) 21-18, M Singh (Podar Int. CBSE Powai) bt N Jain (Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Kandivali, East) 21-6, I Tilwadwala (Christ Church School, ICSE Byculla) bt I Purohit (Nalanda Public School, Mulund East) 21-5, P Bhor (Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Mulund) bt K Dalmia (The Cathedral & John Connon School, Fort) 21-4, S Sidhpura (Jasudben M.L. School, Khar) bt I Sahay (Hiranandani Foundation School, Powai) 21-6, M Pandya (Jamnabai Narsee School, Vile Parle) bt A Avadhani (Bombay International School, Babulnath) 21-3, T Dattani (Witty Int. Borivali) bt A Ganoo (St. Gregorios H.S. Chembur ) 21-4, S Pai (R.N. Podar School, Santacruz) bt G Ruhi (Kapol Vidyanidhi Int. School, Kandivali) 21-4, R Singh (V.C.W.Arya Vidya Mandir Bandra East) bt M Soni (St. Annes High School, Fort) 21-9

Under-12: C Tiann (Ryan Int. School ICSE , Malad ) [1] bt A Singh (Hiranandani Foundation School, Powai) 21-3, K A Vora (Billabong High Int. Malad) bt J Thakkar (Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Mulund) 21-15, S Maichhar (Witty Int. Borivali) bt S Shende (Balmohan Vidyamandir Eng. Dadar) 21-10, A Altaf (City International, Jogeshwari) bt M Veni (Tridha School, Andheri) 21-8, M S. Mainkar (C.N.M. School, Vile Parle) bt Z Shaikh (Vibgyor Rise and Chnicholi Bunder, Malad) 21-5, T Khanar (V.C.W.Arya Vidya Mandir Bandra East) bt J Advani (St. Gregorios H.S. Chembur) 21-2, Y Karwa (Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Kandivali, East) bt A Annika (Vibgyor High, Goregaon CISCE & CAIE) 21-18, A Upadhye (Arya Vidyamandir Bandra, West) bt N Toprani (The Cathedral & John Connon School, Fort) 21-16, A Modlimbkar (Smt. R.S.B. Arya Vidyamandir, Juhu) D Shah (The Cathedral & John Connon School, Fort) 21-7, A A Purohit (Thakur Public School, Kandivali) bt J Nayak (Jamnabai Narsee School, Vile Parle) 21-10, I Motorwala (Fazlani L. Academie Global, Mazagaon) bt A S Todur (Swami Vivekanand, Chembur) 21-6, Kaushiki Kanvinde (Balmohan Vidyamandir Eng. Dadar) bt N Sinna (Podar Int. CBSE Powai) 21-14, A Goenka (Bombay International School, Babulnath) bt S Kastiya (Podar ORT International School, Worli) 21-6, A Mahna (Hiranandani Foundation School, Powai) bt K Uchil (St. Anthony’s Girls High School, Chembur) 21-5

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

