Mumbai Football League: Somaiya FC Down CFCI 4-3 In A Close Encounter

MUMBAI FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Somaiya FC pulled off a thrilling 4-3 victory against a spirited CFCI (Community Football Club of India) in an engrossing men’s Super Division match of the Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Monday.

In a match of fluctuating fortunes, the Somaiya outfit took the lead through Mandar Palav in th 37th minute. But their joy was short-lived as four minutes later CFCI scored the equalizer through Dhruv Sancheti and the teams went into the break tied at 1-all.

After the change of ends, CFCI took the lead when striker Vedant Anand scored their second goal in the third minute on resumption. The determined Somaiya outfit fought hard and midway through the second session scored two quick goals through Akash Kareparembil and Palav to regain the lead (3-2). CFCI once again cancelled out Somaiya’s lead when Tarun Yoona found the net in the 82nd minute.

But, Somaiya with a late charge scored the fourth goal through Vaibhav Shetti to emerge worthy winners. Earlier, Om Saidham SM and Bombay Gymkhana shared honours in an exciting and high-scoring 3-3 draw.

For Om Saidham striker Aylmer Gonsalves struck a brace of goals and Akhil Shetty got one while Bombay Gymkhana scored through the efforts of Kavan Machiah, Mikhail Kazi and Anas Vadgama to force a division of two points.

Result: Men Super Div: Om Saidham SM 3 (Aylmer Gonsalves 2, Akhil Shetty) drew with Bombay Gymkhana 3 (Kavan Machiah, Mikhail Kazi, Anas Vadgama).

Somaiya FC: 4 (Mandar Palav 2, Akash Kareparembil, Vaibhav Shetti) beat CFCI SC 3 (Dhruv Sancheti, Vedant Anand, Tarun Yoona).

