MSSA II Div Under-16 Football Tournament: Utpal Sanghvi Emerge Champions

Utpal Sanghvi emerge champions | Vijay Gohil

While individual brilliance can certainly make a positive contribution to a team, it's important to recognise that teamwork and collaboration are often essential for achieving collective goals.

Don Bosco High School from Borvali exhibited individual brilliance but that did not help them in achieving a collective goal, as they went down fighting to spirited display of team work by the Utpal Sanghvi Global, from Juhu who pipped them 7-6 via the sudden death (shoot out) in the finals of the MSSA II division under-16 football tournament, at the Cooperage ground here on Sunday.

Jaden Alex put the Borvali boys ahead in the 14th minute of the first half, but Shaurya Sahay nullified for Utpal five minutes later.

It was a brilliant team work the boys exhibited, said Umesh Shamraj who has bee with the team for over two decades. It has been a rollercost journey foer these boys from Juhu, as it took the eight year to make it to the First Division in MSSA tournament. And the last four years has been brilliant as we qualified winning from the IV division, and the school has been very supportive, said their coach Umesh Sharmaraj while applauding the boys to remain calm during the tie breaker.

“We did play well but my boys has good skills, but today they failed to regroup as a team as we missed a couple of chances during the match, which was the set back for us,” said the Bosco Boys coach, Abbas Ali, the former Indian player.

But both these team have made it to the first division. It has been a while over three year since Don Bosco lost their first division and they are back again, as they have been under the watchful eyes of coach Abbas Ali who has taken over the team just this year.

“We played well but at the end of the day there is only one winner which we could not, but we are happy with the outcome, said Alexinha Joseph, the sports co-ordinator of Don Bosco Borivli who accompanied the team.

Laksh Shah, Anamay Arora, Arnav Goyal, Shaurya Sahay, Rudra Vejani, Nirvaan Nagi and Riyan Borda scored for the winners.

Saket Garude, Jaden Alex, Rishi Jain, Ashley Thaoras, Zayne D'souza, Devesh Jadav were the goal getters for Don Bosco, Borvali.

This encounter must have taught a lesson or two for Don Bosco boys. They must know that individual brilliance can be a valuable asset to a team, but it should be complemented by effective teamwork, collaboration, and communication which will make a big difference for them.

